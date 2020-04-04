Fast News

US advises all Americans to wear masks in public to protect against the new coronavirus as more than 59 thousand people have died globally. Here are the latest updates for April 4:

A woman wearing a protective face mask buys a popsicle through a plastic placed by the seller, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Mexico City, Mexico, April 3, 2020. (Reuters)

Saturday, April 4 2020

Mexican health ministry registers 1,688 coronavirus cases, 60 deaths



Mexico's health ministry said that the number of people who have died of coronavirus in the country has risen to 60, up from 50 a day earlier. It registered a total of 1,688 coronavirus cases, up from 1,510.

US sets new global record with 1,480 virus deaths in 24 hours

The United States recorded nearly 1,500 deaths from COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, the worst 24-hour death toll globally since the pandemic began.

With 1,480 deaths counted between 8:30 pm (0030 GMT) Thursday and the same time Friday, according to the university's continuously updated figures, the total number of people who have died since the start of the pandemic in the United States is now 7,406.

Mainland China reports 19 new confirmed coronavirus cases



Mainland China reported on Saturday 19 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, down from 31 a day earlier, including one new infection in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak in the country.

Of the new cases, 18 involved travellers arriving from abroad, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The new infections bring the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 81,639 as of Friday.

China also reported four new deaths, raising the death toll to 3,326 as of Friday.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies