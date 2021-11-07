Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 250M people and killed over 5M worldwide. Here are coronavirus-related developments for November 7:

Mexican officials say the health ministry's Covid-19 figures are most likely to be a significant undercount. (Reuters)

Sunday, November 7, 2021

Mexico reports 3,574 new coronavirus cases

Mexico has reported 261 new coronavirus fatalities and 3,574 additional cases, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 289,674 and total infections to 3,825,404.

Officials have said the health ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both cases and deaths.

Airlines gear up for travel surge as US reopens

Airline reservations to the United States took off immediately after the White House announced the country would reopen to all vaccinated international voyagers starting next week, compelling a welcome -- if challenging -- industry pivot.

The long-awaited US move to welcome back international travelers follows 18 months of restrictions for 33 countries during the worst of the pandemic that separated families, impeded business travel and frustrated tourists.

Big carriers including Air France, United Airlines and Singapore Airlines are scrambling to meet the sudden surge in demand, adding flights, swapping in bigger planes for smaller ones and redoubling efforts to hire and retain staff.

Germany records continued rise in covid-19 cases

Germany has confirmed 23,543 coronavirus cases over the past twenty-four hours, with 4,767,033 in total, giving rise to concerns about a winter surge in Covid-19 cases.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) institute also confirmed 37 coronavirus related deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies