The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 58.9 million people and killed over 1.3 million. Here are the updates for November 23:

Accounting firm assistant Isamar Lopez, 27, gets a rapid Covid-19 test at the request of her employers, at a health post set up by the city's Ministry of Health at the TAPO bus station in the Venustiano Carranza borough of Mexico City, Friday, November 20, 2020. (AP)

November 23, 2020

Mexico reports 9,187 new coronavirus cases

Mexico's health ministry reported 9,187 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 303 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 1,041,875 and the death toll to 101,676.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Nearly 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be shipped and flown to developing countries next year in a "mammoth operation", the UN children's agency UNICEF said, as world leaders vowed to ensure the fair distribution of vaccines.

UNICEF said it was working with over 350 airlines and freight companies to deliver vaccines and 1 billion syringes to poor countries such as Burundi, Afghanistan and Yemen as part of COVAX, a global Covid-19 vaccine allocation plan with the World Health Organization (WHO).

China reports 11 new virus cases

China recorded 11 new virus cases on November 22, down from 17 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that nine of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The two local transmissions reported were in Shanghai.

The commission also reported 10 new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, compared with 11 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed virus cases in mainland China now stands at 86,442, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Germany may start vaccine programme in December

Germany could start administering shots of Covid-19 vaccines as soon as next month, Health Minister Jens Spahn was quoted as saying.

"There is reason to be optimistic that there will be approval for a vaccine in Europe this year," Spahn said in an interview with publishing group RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland. "And then we can start right away."

Spahn said that he had asked Germany's federal states to have their vaccination centres ready by mid-December and that this was going well. "I would rather have a vaccination centre ready a few days early than an approved vaccine that isn't being used immediately."

UK to scrap self-isolation for contact with Covid-19 cases

The UK government will announce that self-isolation will no longer be required for those who have come into contact with people who have tested positive for the virus, the Telegraph reported.

Contacts of those who test positive will be asked to undergo daily tests for seven days, and will be allowed to go about their business in the meantime, the newspaper said.

Ministers will say that the current system of requiring people to stay at home for 14 days will be dismantled nationwide in January, if pilot schemes succeed, according to the newspaper.

