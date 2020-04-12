Fast News

The US death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed Italy's for the highest in the world surpassing 20,000. Here are the latest updates for April 12:

A health worker wearing a protective gear tests people for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a drive-thru testing while the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, in Monterrey, Mexico April 11, 2020. (Reuters)

Mexico registers 4,219 cases of coronavirus

Mexico reported 375 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the country's total to 4,219 cases and 273 deaths, the health ministry said.

Mainland China reports 99 new coronavirus cases

Mainland China reported 99 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 11, including 97 involving travellers from overseas, up from a total of 46 new cases a day earlier, China's National Health Commission said on Sunday.

The commission said in a statement that 63 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were reported on April 11, up from 34 the previous day.

Mainland China's tally of infections now stands at 82,052, while the death toll stands at 3,339.

US records 1,920 virus deaths in past 24 hours

The United States recorded 1,920 deaths related to the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm Saturday (0030 GMT Sunday).

The number of fatalities was lower than the previous day's record toll of 2,108.

The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 20,506 people in the US, the most of any country.

Panama registers 3,234 coronavirus cases and 79 deaths

Panama registered 260 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, taking the country's total to 3,234 cases and 79 deaths, the healthy ministry said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies