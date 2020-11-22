Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 58.4 million people and killed over 1.3 million. Here are the updates for November 22:

People set to receive the last of the day's 160 available rapid Covid-19 tests, wait in line at a health post set up by the city Ministry of Health outside the Venustiano Carranza borough town hall, in Mexico City, November 20, 2020. (AP)

November 22, 2020

Mexico reports 6,719 new cases, 550 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 6,719 new cases and 550 more deaths in the country, bringing the total confirmed cases to 1,032,688 and the death toll to 101,373.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Mainland China reports 17 new cases

Mainland China has reported 17 new cases, up from 16 the previous day, with three cases of local transmission and nine cases originating overseas, according to the National Health Commission.

The Commission said in its daily bulletin that two of the local transmissions took place in Inner Mongolia and one in Shanghai.

Mainland China reported another 11 asymptomatic cases, down from 18 on the previous day. It has so far reported an accumulated total of 86,431 cases, with the official death toll at 4,634.

US grants Regeneron antibodies emergency approval

The United States has granted emergency approval for a synthetic antibody therapy against the virus that was notably used to treat President Donald Trump.

"Authorising these monoclonal antibody therapies may help outpatients avoid hospitalisation and alleviate the burden on our health care system," said Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

Brazil registers 32,622 new cases, 376 deaths

Brazil has registered 32,622 additional cases over the last 24 hours and 376 deaths, according to the health ministry.

South America's largest country has recorded 6,052,786 total confirmed cases and 168,989 total deaths in the nine month-long pandemic.

Brazil's caseload and average daily death toll has been falling consistently since August. However, a modest uptick in cases in recent weeks has epidemiologists warning of the potential of another wave of infections.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies