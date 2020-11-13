Fast News

Global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 52 million people and killed over 1.2 million. Here are the updates for November 13:

Shoppers wait in line to pay for purchases during the shopping season, 'El Buen Fin' (The Good Weekend), at a Sam's Club store, as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 10, 2020. (Reuters)

November 13, 2020:

Mexico reports 5,658 new coronavirus cases, 626 deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 5,658 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the country and 626 deaths, bringing the official totals to 991,835 cases and 97,056 dead.

Health officials have previously said that the real number of cases is likely significantly higher than that.

Ethnic minorities disproportionately affected by virus - The Lancet

Ethnic minority groups are disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus, with Blacks and Asians at increased risk of Covid-19 infection compared to white individuals, according to an analysis published in The Lancet medical journal.

About 18.7 million patients from 50 studies were included to establish the findings, the analysis said.

Forty-two of the studies were from the United States and eight from the United Kingdom.

China suspends fish imports from Indian firm after virus detected

China's customs office said it will suspend imports from India's Basu International for one week after detecting the virus on three samples taken from the outer packaging of frozen cuttlefish.

Imports will resume automatically after one week, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement.

Panama's Copa Airlines to resume flights to Venezuela late November

Panama's Copa Airlines said that it would resume flights to Venezuela on November 24 following an eight-month suspension because of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Copa Airlines will initially operate three flights a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from Panama to Caracas but is waiting to receive authorisation for other destinations, it said in a statement.

Mainland China reports eight new virus cases

Mainland China reported eight new virus cases, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority reported.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, down from 14 imported infections a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 15 from six reported a day earlier.

The total of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 86,307, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Japan not in situation to declare state of emergency over virus

Japan is not in a situation that requires a state-of-emergency declaration again over the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, adding that experts backed that view.

Speaking to reporters, he said the government's initiative to boost domestic tourism with subsidies also did not need to be revised.

Virus infections reached the highest-ever 1,634 cases in Japan on Thursday, topping a previous record set on August 7, according to public broadcaster NHK.

California 2nd state to see 1 million infections

California has become the second state to record 1 million confirmed coronavirus infections. Texas reached the mark earlier this week.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed that California surpassed the grim milestone. It comes nearly 10 months after the first cases were confirmed in the most populous state.

California was the first in the nation to implement a statewide stay-at-home order on its nearly 40 million residents in March.

Chicagoans told to stay home, Detroit moves schools online amid Covid-19 surge

Chicago issued a stay-at-home advisory and Detroit stopped in-person schooling on to staunch the coronavirus outbreak as more than a dozen states reported a doubling of new Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks.

Officials in the Midwestern cities along with New York, California, Iowa and other states were reimposing restrictions this week that had been eased in recent months.

The moves were driven by surging infection rates and concern that the onset of winter, when people are more likely to gather indoors, will worsen the trends.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies