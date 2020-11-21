Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 57.7 million people and killed over 1.3 million. Here are the updates for November 21:

People wait to be tested for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mexico City, Mexico, November 20, 2020. (Reuters)

November 21, 2020

Mexico adds 6,426 confirmed coronavirus cases

Mexico's health ministry reported 6,426 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the country and 719 deaths, bringing the official totals to 1,025,969 cases and 100,823 dead.

Health officials have said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher than the official tally.

Mainland China reports 16 new cases

Mainland China reported 16 new virus cases on November 20, down from 17 the previous day, with seven cases of local transmission and nine cases originating overseas, the country's health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that five of the local transmissions took place in Tianjin and two in Shanghai.

Tianjin, which neighbours the capital Beijing, will launch a three-day universal screening programme covering nearly 3 million of its residents on Saturday.

Local officials said on Friday that one community in Tianjin had been placed in lockdown and around 1,900 people have been quarantined, according to the China Daily newspaper.

Mainland China also reported another 18 cases of asymptomatic cases on November 20, up from 14 on the previous day.

G20 determined to use all tools to contain pandemic

G20 nations are determined to continue doing everything possible to contain the pandemic, warning in a draft communique that the global economic recovery remains "uneven, highly uncertain, and subject to elevated downside risks."

Bringing the pandemic under control is the key to supporting a global economic recovery, the G20 leaders said in the draft, excerpts of which were seen by Reuters.

A final joint statement will be released by leaders from the United States, China and other Group of 20 nations after they meet by video conference on Saturday.

AstraZeneca starts new Covid-19 prevention trials of antibody cocktail

AstraZeneca started late-stage trials of an experimental long-acting monoclonal antibody combination drug it hopes could be used as a so-called prophylactic to prevent Covid-19 infection in at-risk people for up to 12 months.

The Phase III international clinical trial will recruit a total of 5,000 people across countries in Europe and the United States to assess the safety and effectiveness of the antibody cocktail, known as AZD7442.

The prophylactic treatment differs from a vaccine in that it introduces antibodies, rather than prompting the body's immune system to make them. It may prove useful in people whose immune systems are weaker or compromised, and who don't respond to vaccination.

Separately, AstraZeneca is developing a Covid-19 vaccine in conjunction with researchers at Oxford University.

Brazil virus cases speed past 6 million

Brazil surpassed 6 million confirmed virus cases, the health ministry said, as the world's third-worst coronavirus outbreak begins to surge again amid fears that a second wave is underway.

The South American nation joined the United States and India as the only countries to have passed the 6 million mark. With almost 170,000 confirmed fatalities, Brazil has the world's second highest death toll.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies