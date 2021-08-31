Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 4.5 million people and infected over 217 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for August 31:

In-person classes return after over a year of online lessons as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico August 30, 2021. (Reuters)

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Mexico adds more than 5,000 new Covid cases

Mexico reported 5,564 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 as well as 326 more deaths, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 3,341,264 and the death toll to 258,491, according to health ministry data.

Germany logs 5,750 cases

Germany reports 5,750 Covid-19 virus cases, bringing the total over 3,94M infections as the death toll rises by 60 into 92,200 fatalities, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

Australia's Victoria state reports 76 cases

Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, reported 76 new locally acquired virus cases in the 24-hour period to Monday evening, health officials said.

That was up marginally from 73 cases reported the previous day. Victoria Health said 45 of the new cases were linked to known cases and outbreaks. Some 50,848 coronavirus test results were received and 32,162 vaccines given.

Brazil adds 10,466 more cases

Brazil recorded 10,466 new confirmed cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, along with 266 deaths from the virus, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 579,574, according to ministry data.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies