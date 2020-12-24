Fast News

Novel coronavirus has infected more than 79 million people globally and claimed over 1.7 million lives. Here are the updates for December 24.

A man and child pass in front a sign that reads, "Closed to the public" in downtown Mexico City, as Mexico goes back to gradual lockdown, on December 21, 2020. (Reuters)

Thursday, December 24, 2020

Mexico sees 11,653 new cases, 816 deaths

Mexico has reported 11,653 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 816 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,350,079 cases and 120,311 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

One million Americans vaccinated for Covid-19

Tennessee has emerged alongside California as an epicentre of the latest Covid-19 surge even as more than 1 million Americans have been vaccinated as US political leaders sought to guard against a highly contagious coronavirus variant sweeping across Britain.

Tennessee averaged nearly 128 new infections per 100,000 people over the last week, the highest of any US state, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

California stood second at 111 new cases per 100,000 residents.

"Our state is ground zero for a surge in Covid-19 and we need Tennesseans to (do) their part," Governor Bill Lee said on Twitter, urging residents to wear face masks and gather only with members of their own household over Christmas.

Singapore confirms first case of new virus variant

Singapore has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus variant found in the United Kingdom, while 11 others who were already in quarantine had returned preliminarily positive results for the new strain.

All the cases, which were imported from Europe, have been placed in 14-day quarantine at dedicated facilities or isolated upon arrival, and their close contacts had been quarantined earlier.

"There is currently no evidence that the B117 strain is circulating in the community," Singapore's Health Ministry said, referring to the new, potentially more infectious UK strain.

Singapore has been conducting viral genomic sequencing for confirmed Covid-19 cases that arrived from Europe recently.

The strain was found among 31 cases from Europe, who arrived in Singapore between November 17 and December 17 and were confirmed to have Covid-19 this month.

South Korea reports 985 new cases

South Korea has reported 985 new coronavirus cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency has said.

This brings the nation's tally to 53,533, with 756 deaths.

South Korea managed to keep cases relatively low during the previous two waves of infection, but the third wave has proven far more challenging for contact tracers to contain because of its emergence in the densely populated capital region.

