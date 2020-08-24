Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 23.5 million people with over 810,000 deaths from the disease. Here are updates for August 24:

A cemetery worker digs the grave for the burial of Epifanio Morales who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the San Lorenzo Tezonco cemetery in Mexico City, Mexico. August 22, 2020. (Carlos Jasso / Reuters)

Monday, August 24, 2020

Mexico reports nearly 4,000 new cases

Mexico's health ministry has reported 3,948 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection and 226 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 560,164 cases and 60,480 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Australia sees lowest daily rise in cases

The Australian state of Victoria reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus infections in seven weeks, fuelling optimism that a deadly second wave there is subsiding.

Victoria reported 116 cases and 15 deaths from the virus during the past 24 hours, down from a peak of more than 700 cases early this month.

Australia saw a surge in infections in the past month in Melbourne, Victoria's capital and the country's second-largest city, but cases have been trending downward in recent days helped by a total lockdown.

China sees 8th day of no locally-transmissions

China reported 16 new Covid-19 cases in the mainland on Sunday, all of which were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, the country's health authority said.

This compared with 12 new Covid-19 cases reported a day earlier, all imported too, and marked the eighth consecutive day of no locally-transmitted cases.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 84,967, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 27 new asymptomatic Covid-19 cases – patients who are infected with the coronavirus but not exhibiting any symptoms – compared with 15 such cases reported a day earlier.

Trump authorises convalescent plasma treatment

President Donald Trump announced the emergency authorisation of convalescent plasma for Covid-19 patients, in a move he called “a breakthrough,” one of his top health officials called “promising,” and other health experts said needs more study before it's celebrated.

The announcement came after days of White House officials suggesting there were politically motivated delays by the Food and Drug Administration in approving a vaccine and therapeutics for the disease that has upended Trump’s reelection chances.

Brazil registers 3.6 million cases

Brazil reported 23,421 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 494 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Brazil has registered 3,605,783 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 114,744, according to ministry data, in the world's worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States.

