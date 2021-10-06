Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 236M people and killed over 4.8M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for October 6:

Students are seen at the Universidad de Guadalajara as in-person learning returns after being halted amid the pandemic in Guadalajara state, Mexico, on October 4, 2021. (AFP)

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

US cathedral bells ring 700 times to mark 700,000 Covid deaths

The bells of Washington DC's National Cathedral rang out 700 times to commemorate the approximately 700,000 Americans who have died in the coronavirus pandemic.

As the bells tolled out the grim milestone in a pandemic that has killed over 4.8 million people worldwide since the start of the outbreak in March 2020, several people stood in silence in the cathedral courtyard to commemorate the dead.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 702,360 Americans had died as a result of Covid-19 as of October 4.

In June, the National Cathedral bells were rung 600 times to mark the previous milestone of 600,000 US deaths.

Mexico reports 7,682 new cases, 790 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 7,682 new cases of Covid-19 in the country and 790 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,691,924 and the death toll to 279,894.

It has previously said that these numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

Brazil registers 677 new deaths

Brazil registered 20,528 new cases of the coronavirus and 677 Covid-19 deaths, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

In total, Brazil has suffered 598,829 deaths due to Covid-19 - the world's second-highest toll after the United States.

New Zealand records 39 new cases; one death

New Zealand said that one person has died of the virus in an Auckland hospital, and 39 new cases were recorded.

The majority of the cases are in the biggest city Auckland but more infections are now being reported in the Waikato region, health authorities said.

The new cases take the total number in the current outbreak to 1,420.

Australia's Victoria reports easing in new Covid-19 infections

New daily virus cases in Australia's Victoria state fell on Wednesday but were not far off record levels as authorities look to start easing tough restrictions when vaccination rates increase.

A total of 1,420 new locally acquired cases were reported in Victoria, most of them in state capital Melbourne, down from a record 1,763 on Tuesday. Eleven new deaths were registered, the state's highest daily number in the current outbreak.

Melbourne has been in lockdown since August 5 as Australia grapples with the third wave of infections fuelled by the fast-moving Delta variant that has also put millions in Sydney, its largest city, and the capital Canberra, under strict stay-home rules.

Most other states have zero or low cases.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies