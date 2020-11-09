Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 50.7 million people and killed over 1.2 million. Here are the updates for November 9:

Healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) take a swab sample from a man and woman for the coronavirus disease test in Mexico City, Mexico, November 6, 2020. (Reuters)

Monday, November 9, 2020

Mexico's confirmed death toll surpasses 95,000

Mexico's health ministry reported on Sunday 5,887 additional coronavirus cases and 219 more deaths, bringing the official number of cases to 967,825 and the death toll to 95,027.

Health officials have said the real number of infections and deaths is likely significantly higher.

China reports 33 new cases vs 28 a day earlier

China reported 33 new Covid-19 cases on November 8, up from 28 cases a day earlier, the national health authority reported on Monday.

The National Health Commission said 32 of the cases were imported in people returning from overseas.

One of the cases was a local infection reported in Tianjin - a cold storage worker who had handled frozen pork from Germany. The city government is carrying out tests on some cold storage facilities and their staff.

The number of new asymptomatic cases fell to nine from 36 a day earlier, the commission said.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 86,245, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

Brazil sees 128 new deaths, 10,554 new cases - government

Brazil on Sunday reported 128 new Covid-19 deaths and 10,554 new coronavirus cases, according to official data.

Since the start of the pandemic, 162,397 people have died in Brazil and more than 5.66 million have been infected with the virus, the data shows.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies