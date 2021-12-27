Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 280M people and killed over 5.4M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Experts say Mexico's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both Covid-19 cases and deaths. (Reuters Archive)

Monday, December 27, 2021

Mexico's death toll hits 298,777

Mexico has reported 3,719 additional cases of coronavirus infections and 107 more fatalities, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,951,003 and the death toll from the pandemic to 298,777.

Latest figures included data gathered over the course of two days.

Experts have said the government figures likely represent a significant undercount of both Covid-19 cases and deaths.

China reports 200 new Covid cases

China has reported 200 new confirmed coronavirus cases, from 206 a day earlier, its health authority said.

Of the new infections, 162 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 158 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.

China reported 27 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, from 29 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 101,277 confirmed cases as of end December.

Support for Japan PM up as voters welcome his Covid measures



Nearly two-thirds of Japanese voters support Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government, with the public welcoming his anti-coronavirus measures, including temporary border closure to new foreign entrants, the Nikkei business daily has said.

Support for Kishida's cabinet rose to 65 percent, up by 4 percentage points from the previous survey a month ago, the newspaper said.

In the latest poll taken from Friday to Sunday, 61 percent of those surveyed evaluated positively Kishida's anti-coronavirus steps, the highest figure since the Nikkei started asking the public's views on the government's coronavirus response in February 2020.

Amid the global emergence of highly transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus, Kishida late November announced that Japan was barring entry to foreigners for about a month. Last week, he extended the measure through New Year holidays.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies