The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 25.3 million people worldwide with over 849,000 deaths from the disease. Here are updates for August 31:

A Guadalajara staff member disinfects the stands before the start of a Mexican Apertura tournament football match in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, on August 29, 2020, during the Covid-19. pandemic. (AFP)

Monday, August 31, 2020

Mexico's death toll surpasses 64,000

Mexico's health ministry has reported 4,129 new confirmed novel coronavirus infections and 339 additional fatalities, bringing the total number to 595,841 cases and 64,158 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the number of confirmed cases.

Australia's Victoria state reports 73 new cases

Australia's Victoria state - the epicentre of the country's Covid-19 outbreak - has detected 73 new infections in the past 24 hours, while the death toll rose by 41.

Australia has now recorded nearly 26,000 Covid-19 infections and 652 fatalities from the virus - far fewer than other developed countries.

Brazil reports 16,158 new cases

Brazil has registered 566 additional coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours and 16,158 new cases.

The nation has now registered 120,828 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and 3,862,311 confirmed cases, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Sundays tend to have relatively low coronavirus numbers in Brazil because of delays in testing by the nation's state governments.

Utah State University to test 300 students

Utah State University plans to test nearly 300 students for Covid-19 after wastewater samples from four dormitories showed elevated levels of the coronavirus.

The 287 students who will be tested Sunday and Monday live in the Rich, Jones, Morgan and Davis dorms on the campus in Logan.

There have been no reported positive tests for Covid-19 in those residence halls so far. Students in those dorms must quarantine until the test results are available, which could take up to four days. They are also asked to fill out a form to ensure they receive academic support, food deliveries and other resources.

Classes are scheduled to begin on Monday for about 28,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

Utah State is one of a small handful of schools using wastewater sampling to help safeguard against a Covid-19 outbreak, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Officials with the University of Arizona said on Thursday the school used wastewater testing to prevent a Covid-19 outbreak on campus.

A test of just over 300 people in one dorm with elevated levels of coronavirus in the wastewater turned up two cases, said university President Robert Robbins. Neither student had symptoms. They were isolated.

Paire removed from US Open after Covid-19 positive revealed

France's Benoit Paire was removed from the US Open men's draw after the Grand Slam tournament announced an unidentified player had been withdrawn after testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Paire's name was removed from the US Open website's official draw and replaced with that of 149th-ranked Spaniard Marcel Granollers, who is set to face Poland's 108th-ranked Kamil Majchrzak in a first-round match next week.

French sports daily L'Equipe had earlier reported that world number 22 Paire had tested positive for coronavirus in New York.

The US Tennis Association said the asymptomatic player has been advised to follow state and tournament health and safety protocols requiring isolation for at least 10 days.

Contact tracing has been initiated to determine if anyone else must quarantine for 14 days as a result of being around the player involved.

French virus surge threatens nationwide back-to-school plan

Not all French classrooms can safely reopen on Tuesday, the country's education minister has acknowledged, as a persistent rise in coronavirus infections jeopardizes the government’s push to get France’s 12.9 million schoolchildren back into class this week.

Like many governments around the world, France and Britain want to reopen schools starting Tuesday to reduce the learning gaps between rich and poor students that were worsened by the virus lockdown this spring, and to get parents back to work and revive the ailing economy.

With several thousand new infections now reported in France every day, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper that some classes will remain closed when the nationwide reopening begins Tuesday, but “as few as possible.”

With less than 48 hours to go before the first French school bells ring, he said openings and closures were “being decided by a day-by-day analysis based on the health situation of each territory.”

France reported 5,453 new daily infections on Saturday, compared to several hundred a day in May and June.

France has the continent's third-highest death toll at over 30,600. Experts say all confirmed figures understate the true toll of the pandemic due to limited testing and other factors.

