Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 40.2 million people, claiming at least 1.1 million lives around the world. Here are updates for October 19

Families walk along Mexico City's Reforma Avenue during Day of the Dead celebrations, Sunday, October 18, 2020. (AP)

Monday, October 19, 2020

Mexico reports 4,119 new case, 108 new deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 4,119 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 108 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 851,227 and the death toll to 86,167.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

South Korea increases hospital, nursing homes tests

South Korea has reported 76 new cases of the coronavirus as officials begin testing tens of thousands of employees at hospitals and nursing homes to prevent transmissions at live-in facilities.

The figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency brought the national caseload to 25,275, including 444 deaths.

Thirty-seven of the new cases were from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, home to about half of the country’s 51 million people, where health workers have scrambled to track infections linked to various places and groups, including hospitals, churches, schools and workers.

Health officials will start a process from Monday to test 160,000 employees at hospitals, nursing homes and welfare centers for senior citizens in the greater capital area in part of efforts to prevent outbreaks at these facilities.

Australia's hotspot reports four new cases as restrictions ease

The Australian state of Victoria has reported four new Covid-19 cases as people in Melbourne were granted more freedom to move about after a months-long lockdown, buoying hopes an outbreak in the city was nearing an end.

Case numbers were up from just two on Sunday, but extended a run of single-digit daily increases to almost a week and is well down from a peak of more than 700 cases in a single day in early August.

After more than 100 days in a strict lockdown that allowed only for two hours of outdoor activity a day, the 5 million people living in Melbourne, Victoria's capital, will be able to spend as much time exercising outdoors as they wish.

Australia has recorded just over 27,300 Covid-19 infections, according to health ministry data, far fewer than many other developed countries. Victoria accounts for more than 90 percent of the 905 deaths nationally.

Mainland China reports 13 new cases

China has reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for October 18, the same as a day earlier, the health commission said.

All of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 33 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 34 a day earlier.

As of Sunday, mainland China had 85,685 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The country's death toll stands at 4,634.

Panama offers tests on arrival

Panama has become the latest country to offer travelers a Covid-19 test when they arrive at its main airport, a little less than a week after resuming international flights following a seven-month suspension due to the pandemic.

The Sofia SARS Antigen Fluorescent Immunoassay tests are meant to prevent the import of new cases. International flights resumed on Monday, October 12.

Since then, some 1,000 people were tested, said Yelitza Campos, an adviser at Jers Medical, the distributer of the tests in Panama. A Panamanian health official said of those tested, 20 people have come back positive for Covid-19 .

Panama has so far registered about 125,000 official cases and 2,500 deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies