The Covid-19 pandemic has infected at least 38.7 million people and claimed close to 1.1 million lives around the world. Here are the updates for October 15.

A man walks by murals as the spread of Covid-19 continues along Houston Street in New York, NY US, October 14, 2020. (Reuters)

Thursday, October 15, 2020

Around 15 percent of all cases in Mexico are health-care workers

Mexico's health ministry has reported 4,056 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 478 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 829,396 cases and 84,898 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Mexico also reported that a total of 1,744 health-care workers have died so far of Covid-19, and another 164 are suspected to have died of it but their test results are still pending.

The number of doctors, nurses, technicians and hospital employees confirmed to have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Mexico now amounts to 127,053. That means health care professionals account for about 15 percent of all confirmed cases in Mexico, and about 18 percent of all Covid-19 deaths.

The Health Department said that of those who died, 42 percent were nurses, 26 percent were doctors, and 32 percent were technicians, cleaning staff or other hospital employees.

South Korea reports 110 cases

South Korea has reported 110 new cases of the coronavirus, half of them linked to a hospital in Busan.

The numbers released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency brought the national caseload to 24,988, including 439 deaths.

At least 54 infections were reported in a hospital for the elderly in the southern port city of Busan.

More than 40 others came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, tied to places including hospitals, churches, schools and offices.

The steady rise in infections is a cause of concern in a country that has just lowered its social distancing measures, allowing high-risk venues like nightclubs and karaoke bars to reopen and spectators to return to professional sports.

Mainland China reports 11 new cases

Mainland China has reported 11 new cases of Covid-19, down from 20 a day earlier, the country's health authority said.

The National Health Commission said 10 of the cases were imported infections originating from overseas, compared with 14 a day earlier. One new local infection was reported in Qingdao, where the city government is seeking to test every person this week due to recent cases linked to a hospital treating imported infections.

The commission also reported 23 new asymptomatic cases, up from 18 a d ay earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,622, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Brazil registers 749 deaths

Brazil has registered 749 additional coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 27,235 new cases, the nation's Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 151,747 total deaths and 5,140,863 total confirmed cases.

Trump son Barron contracted Covid-19, now tests negative

President Donald Trump's teenage son Barron contracted Covid-19 after both his parents tested positive, but is now negative, First Lady Melania Trump said.

She said that after she and the president tested positive two weeks ago, "Naturally my mind went immediately to our son."

Barron Trump, 14, at first tested negative, she said.