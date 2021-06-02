Fast News

Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 171 million people and claimed at least 3.5 million lives across the world. Here are the updates for June 2.

A Mexican flag is seen on a grave at the Municipal Pantheon in Valle de Chalco, Mexico state, Mexico, on November 19, 2020. amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Claudio Cruz / AFP)

Wednesday, June 2

Mexico boosts confirmed death toll by 4,272 to 227,840

Mexico announced Tuesday that a clinical review of past deaths has led officials to raise the country’s confirmed Covid-19 death toll by 4,272, to a total of 227,840.

The adjustment was carried out by teams of doctors and is largely one of record keeping, because even government officials acknowledge Mexico's true pandemic death toll is far, far higher.

Because the country of 126 million people does so little testing, many Mexicans have died at home or never got a test.

So the government performs two kinds of adjustments, one by teams of doctors reviewing case files and another computerised search of death certificates for mentions of symptoms related to Covid-19.

With a Covid-19 death toll of 350,088, Mexico now has of the highest per capita rates in the world.

Recession and violence among Covid-19 side effects in Africa, report finds

Much of Africa may have been spared the death toll that Covid-19 brought to other regions, but it now faces recession, growing violence and higher unempoyment because of the pandemic, a report said.

Africa was the only continent where incidents of violence rose over the course of the pandemic. Mob violence rose by 78%, while more than 90 people were killed by security forces implementing lockdown restrictions, the report said.

Vietnam to resume incoming international flights to its capital

Vietnam will resume incoming international flights to its capital Hanoi and business hub Ho Chi Minh City effective immediately, after a few days of suspension due to Covid-19, its aviation authority said.

The country initially banned incoming international flights to Hanoi's Noi Bai airport for a week starting Monday and to Ho Chi Minh City's Tan Son Nhat airport until June 14.

The aviation authority did not say why it was resuming flights earlier than planned.

US to detail plan for global distribution of 80 mln vaccine doses

The United States will announce in the next two weeks how it will sell and distribute 80 million Covid-19 vaccine doses it has pledged globally, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The Biden administration has been under pressure to share vaccines to help curb worsening outbreaks from India to Brazil, where health experts fear new, more contagious coronavirus variants could undermine the effectiveness of available shots.

In addition to aiding struggling nations combat the worst of the pandemic, the pledge is also an attempt to counter Russian and Chinese vaccine diplomacy.

Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases

Israel's Health Ministry has said it found the small number of heart inflammation cases observed mainly in young men who received Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in Israel were likely linked to their vaccination.

Pfizer has said it has not observed a higher rate of the condition, known as myocarditis, than would normally be expected in the general population.

In Israel, 275 cases of myocarditis were reported between December 2020 and May 2021 among more than 5 million vaccinated people, the ministry said in disclosing the findings of a study it commissioned to examine the matter.

Source: TRT World