The novel coronavirus has infected over 93 million people globally and claimed more than 1.9 million lives. Here are the updates for January 15:

Paramedics disinfect an ambulance after treating a COVID-19 patient as the outbreak continues in Mexico City, Mexico, on January 13, 2021. (Reuters)

Friday, January 15, 2021:

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 137,916



Mexico reported 16,468 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 999 more fatalities, according to the health ministry, bringing its total to 1,588,369 infections and 137,916 deaths.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said, because of a lack of widespread testing.

The Latin American country has seen a spike in infections and fatalities following the Christmas and New Year holidays when families traditionally gather.

China reports 144 new mainland cases

Mainland China reported 144 new virus cases, up from 138 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 135 of the new cases were local infections, 90 of which were in Hebei province surrounding Beijing and another 43 in northeastern Heilongjiang province.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 66 from 78 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 87,988, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,635.

Biden vows to speed up virus vaccinations

US President-elect Joe Biden said he will unveil his own plans to speed up inoculations.

In unveiling a $1.9 trillion plan for dealing with the pandemic, Biden said that “this will be on the most challenging operational efforts we have ever undertaken as a nation.”

He says that “we will have to move heaven and earth to get more people vaccinated.”

UK records 1,248 new virus deaths, down from record level

Britain reported 1,248 new virus deaths within 28 days, down from a record high of more than 1,500 seen the previous day.

Official data also showed Britain has now administered 2,918,252 first doses of the virus vaccine, up by 278,943 on the previous day, and 437,977 second doses, up 9,745 on the previous day.

Hospital system in Brazil’s Manaus collapsing, oxygen lacking in virus surge – minister

The hospital system in the Amazon city of Manaus is collapsing from the second wave of the virus and it is running out of oxygen, Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said.

Speaking on a webcast with President Jair Bolsonaro at his side, Pazuello said the city's hospitals were short of medical staff as deaths surge again.

Amazonas state has appealed to the United States to send a military transport plane with oxygen cylinders.

Australia on track to record zero cases for second straight day



Australia is on course to record its second straight day of zero local virus cases, helped by tougher restrictions on public movement and internal borders, but authorities continued to urge more people to get tested to track undetected cases.

Australia has been seeking to contain fresh virus outbreaks since last month with impacted regions placed under lockdown and masks made mandatory indoors but infection rates seem to have stabilised after low cases in recent days.

New South Wales (NSW), the country's most populous state, flagged it could ease restrictions soon if testing numbers rise as more tests could help trace all unknown infections.

Brazil registers 67,758 new virus cases, 1,131 new deaths



Brazil has had 67,758 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,131 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 8,324,294 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 207,095, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies