The coronavirus pandemic has killed over a million people and infected more than 35 million worldwide. Here are the developments for October 6:

Covid-19 nasal swab at a mobile diagnostic tent in Mexico City on July 22, 2020. (AP)

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Mexico reports record new fatalities

Mexico has reported a record rise in coronavirus infections and deaths, with 28,115 new cases and 2,789 deaths, according to the country's health ministry.

That takes total confirmed cases to 789,780, with a total reported death toll of 81,877. True total figures are likely significantly higher due tolimited testing.

Brazil sees over 300 new deaths

Brazil has registered 11,946 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing its total to 4,927,235, the Health Ministry said.

Deaths rose by 323 to 146,675, according to the data released on Monday.

China reports 12 more cases

Mainland China has reported 12 new Covid-19 cases on Oct. 5, down from 20 a day earlier.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Tuesday that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed Covid-19 cases, rose to 31 from 27 reported a day earlier.

Total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,482, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4, 634.

NYC schools closed amid virus flare-up

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered schools in certain New York City neighbourhoods closed within a day in an attempt to halt flare-ups of the coronavirus.

The governor took the action on Monday a day after the city's mayor, Bill de Blasio, asked the state for permission to reinstate restrictions on schools and businesses in nine ZIP codes in Brooklyn and Queens where the virus was spreading more quickly than in other parts of the city.

Cuomo said the closures would take place by Tuesday, a day ahead of when the mayor wanted.

“These clusters have to be at tacked,” Cuomo said, likening the state to a field of dry grass ready to ignite if burning embers aren't put out fast.

