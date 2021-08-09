Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 4.3M people and infected over 203M globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for August 9:

People wait for their turn to be inoculated against Covid-19 during a scheduled second round of vaccinations for foreign journalists, diplomats and their dependants, at the Chaoyang Museum of Urban Planning in Beijing on April 15, 2021. (AFP)

Monday, August 9

More Delta clusters emerge in China

More clusters of the highly contagious Delta variant is emerging across China.

The country reported 125 new cases on the mainland, up from 96 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

Among the new confirmed infections, 94 were locally transmitted, up from 81 a day earlier, while the remainder were imported from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said.

Most local infections were in the central province of Henan and the eastern province of Jiangsu.

The number of new asymptomatic infections was 39 from 30 a day earlier.

Most cities are implementing mandatory mass testing to isolate those who've contracted Delta.

Canada to allow vaccinated US citizens across border

Canada is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the US is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from travel bans.

US citizens and legal permanent residents must be both fully vaccinated and test negative within three days to get across one of the world’s longest and busiest land borders. Travelers also must fill out a detailed application on the arriveCAN app before crossing.

Even though travelers have to register, the Canada Border Services Agency won’t say how many people they are expecting to enter Canada for the reopening.

But travelers should plan for the possibility of additional processing time at the border.

US judge blocks Florida from banning vaccine passports on cruise ships

A US judge has allowed Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. to demand that passengers show written proof of vaccination before they board a ship, dealing a major blow to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's effort to ban "vaccine passports."

In a preliminary ruling issued on Sunday, US District Judge Kathleen Williams in Miami said Norwegian would likely prevail on its argument that the "vaccine passport" ban, signed into law by DeSantis in May, jeopardises public health and is an unconstitutional infringement the ship operator's rights.

The judge blocked DeSantis from enforcing the law against the company, allowing the cruise ship operator to proceed with a plan to resume port activity in Miami on Aug. 15.

Violations of the law could have triggered a penalty of $5,000 per passenger, potentially adding up to millions of dollars per cruise.

Raymond Treadwill, a lawyer for DeSantis, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ruling comes as big business and some government entities are responding to the rapid spread of the Delta variant with vaccination requirements, prompting legal challenges from vaccine skeptics and civil libertarians.

South Korea opens vaccine reservations for all adults



South Korea begins opening vaccine reservations for all adults over 18 for the first time as it scrambles to stave off a rise in sporadic outbreaks, many of them among young, unvaccinated residents.

South Korea was praised for its handling of the virus at the beginning of the pandemic with thorough tracing and testing, but a slow vaccination uptake has overlapped with surge in more transmissible variants.

Some 45% of South Korea's 52 million population have had at least one dose of vaccine, while just 15% have been fully vaccinated as of Sunday midnight.

The country aims to immunise over 70% of adults by September as it vaccinates those in the 18-49 age bracket with Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech's products.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,183

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 1,183 to 3,791,949, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by two to 91,784, the tally showed.

Tokyo reports 28 new Games-related cases



Tokyo Olympics organisers reported 28 new Games-related cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 458 cases.

Japan concluded the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Sunday, while the Paralympics are slated to start on August 24.

Australia PM's ratings hit pandemic lows amid lockdowns

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's public approval rating has hit its lowest level since the pandemic began amid growing frustration over lockdowns and a sluggish vaccination drive, according to a poll.

A Newspoll conducted for The Australian newspaper showed Morrison's public support dropped four points to 47%, the lowest level since he fielded criticism early last year over his government's response to devastating bushfires.

Morrison's Liberal-National Party coalition government is also trailing opposition Labor on a two-party preferred basis, where votes for minor parties are distributed, by 47-53.

If the poll result were replicated at an election, the conservative government would lose office to centre-left Labor.

Morrison has been under fire for a slow vaccine rollout which critics said had plunged large parts of the country into a cycle of stop-and-start lockdowns to quell outbreaks of the highly infectious Delta variant.

Snap lockdowns, tough border controls and swift contact tracing have helped Australia keep its pandemic numbers relatively low, with just over 36,250 cases and 938 deaths.

Suga's support falls below 30% for first time

Support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga slid below 30% for the first time since he took office, a survey showed, a sign the Tokyo Olympic Games failed to boost his ratings amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

Roughly a third disapproved of holding the Games which closed on Sunday and 60% said they did not want Suga to stay on as premier, according to the poll conducted by Asahi newspaper, darkening his ruling party's prospects in general elections to be held later this year.

In the poll conducted over the weekend, Suga's support slid to 28%, the lowest since he became prime minister in September last year.

Of those polled, 56% of those who replied said it was good to hold the Tokyo Games, while 32% thought it was a bad idea.

Japan's slow vaccination rollouts have hurt Suga's popularity and a spike in new infections, caused by the rapid spread of the Delta variant, has overshadowed the Olympic Games with cases hitting a milestone of one million on Friday.

Mexico has more than 7,000 new cases

Mexico registered 7,573 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 172 additional fatalities, bringing the country's totals to 2,971,817 infections and 244,420 deaths, according to Health Ministry data.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published earlier this year suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

US teachers' union shifts stance to back vaccine mandate as Covid surges

Covid-19 vaccinations should be required for US teachers to protect students who are too young to be inoculated, the head of the nation's second-largest teachers' union said, shifting course to back mandated shots as more children fall ill.

"The circumstances have changed," Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, told NBC News' "Meet the Press" program. "It weighs really heavily on me that kids under 12 can't get vaccinated."

"I felt the need ... to stand up and say this as a matter of personal conscience," she said.

The number of children hospitalised with Covid is rising across the country, a trend health experts attribute to the Delta variant being more likely to infect children than the original Alpha strain.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies