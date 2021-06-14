Fast News

Coronavirus has claimed lives of more than 3.8M people and infected over 176M globally. Here are the latest Covid-related developments for June 14:

Brazilians protest their country hosting football Copa America tournament amid the pandemic on June 13, 2021. The placard reads "We want vaccines, not the cup". (Reuters)

Monday, June 14:

Brazil sees nearly 38,000 cases as deaths soar

Brazil has reported 1,129 Covid-19 deaths and 37,948 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said.

Nearly 490,000 people in the country have died from the virus during the pandemic, with 17.4 million people infected, the data showed.

Infections drop in Australia's Victoria state

Australia's Victoria state, which was a coronavirus hotspot until last week, has reported two new locally acquired Covid-19 cases.

The new infections follow low single-digit numbers over the weekend and pose little threat to the community as the people were already in isolation, health authorities said.

"The two new locally acquired cases are primary close contacts of existing cases, with no community exposure during their infectious period," Victoria's Health Department said.

Australia's second most-populous state has recorded 94 cases in its latest wave of Covid-19 infections, which triggered a two-week snap lockdown late last month. Victoria emerged from the lockdown on Friday as new cases declined, but some physical-distancing rules remain.

UK to announce delay to end of Covid restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce that the end of Covid-19 restrictions will be delayed following concern about the rapid rise of infections of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Under a roadmap outlined by Johnson back in February, the government signalled all social restrictions imposed to control the spread of the disease would be lifted "no earlier" than June 21, when pubs, clubs and other hospitality venues could fully reopen.

But, in recent weeks there has been a fast growth again in the number of new cases caused by the Delta variant, first discovered in India, which health officials believe to be 60 percent more transmissible than the previous dominant strain and scientists warn could trigger a third wave of infections.

Johnson has refused to deny suggestions in the British media that the end of lockdown would be delayed by up to a month, saying in recent days there was "serious concern" about rising infections and hospitalisations.

