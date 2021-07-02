Fast News

Novel coronavirus has infected more than 183 million people and killed over 3.9 million. Here are the latest Covid-related developments for July 2:

Medical workers inoculate students with the vaccine against Covid-19 at a university in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, March 30, 2021. (Reuters)

Friday, July 2:

China administers total of 1.26B doses of vaccines as of July 1

China has administered about 19.47 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines on July 1, bringing the total number administered to 1.26 billion, according to data released by the National Health Commission.

Pakistan reports highest daily infections since June 10

After a three-week decline in daily cases of the virus, Pakistan reported over 1,270 new cases, the highest daily number since June 10, according to the health ministry.

The South Asian state recorded 1,303 new infections on June 10 and 663 on June 21, the lowest number since October 20, 2020, official data showed.

With new 1,277 cases, the country's overall caseload has reached 959,685.

While 24 more people died during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 22,345 and 905,430 recoveries.

Australia tightens border further to curb virus outbreaks

Australia has announced a dramatic cut in the number of people who will be allowed to enter the country, as it struggles to contain virus clusters that plunged major cities into lockdown.

With almost half of the nation's population under stay-at-home orders, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said quotas for overseas arrivals would be cut by around 50 percent to help prevent further outbreaks.

Under the current "zero Covid" strategy, just 6,000 people are allowed to enter Australia on overseas commercial flights each week and arrivals must undergo two weeks of hotel quarantine.

Russia's daily death toll climbs to new pandemic high

Russia has registered a record number of daily virus-related deaths amid a surge in cases across the world's largest country that the authorities blame on the infectious Delta variant.

The government's coronavirus taskforce said 679 people had died in the last 24 hours, the highest figure confirmed in a single day since the pandemic began.

It also reported 23,218 new infections during the past 24 hours, including 6,893 in Moscow.

The Russian capital, the epicentre of the outbreak throughout the pandemic, is racing to repurpose hospitals to treat an influx of patients, Anastasiya Rakova, the city's deputy mayor, said.

Germany's confirmed virus cases rise by 649

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 649 to 3,729,682, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by 69 to 91,007 the tally showed.

Indonesia to lift social, health spending amid curbs

Indonesia will increase spending on social assistance and healthcare in response to a spike in virus cases and to soften the blow on the economy with tougher restrictions set to take effect this week, it s finance minister said.

Battling one of the worst virus outbreaks in Asia, the world's fourth most populous country has seen record infection numbers recently, including on Thursday when it recorded 24,836 cases and 504 deaths from the respiratory disease.

In a bid to contain the wave of cases, "emergency" curbs will take effect from Saturday to July 20 and include tighter restrictions on movement and air travel, a ban on restaurant dining and the closure of non-essential offices.

Tokyo governor says Olympics spectator ban an option if situation worsens

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has reiterated that a ban on spectators for the upcoming Olympics would be an option to consider if the coronavirus situation worsened.

Returning to work after her recent hospitalization from exhaustion, she apologised for being absent as the time for the Games approached.

Myanmar orders 2 million to stay home as cases spike

Myanmar authorities have imposed stay-at-home-measures on the country's second city as virus cases in the coup-wracked country surge, with many health workers striking to protest against the junta.

Inhabitants of Mandalay, as well as two townships in the southern Bago region woke up to new restrictions banning more than one person leaving home for non-medical reasons.

There was no timeframe given for the new rules, announced by the health and sports ministry of the State Administration Council – as the junta calls itself.

Britain reports 50,824 new cases of Delta variant in latest week

Britain has reported 50,824 new cases of the highly transmissible Delta virus variant of concern in the latest week, Public Health England (PHE) said.

PHE said the new total cases of Delta had risen to 161,981, a 46% increase from last week.

India's daily Covid deaths rise by 853, toll crosses 400,000

India has reported 853 new Covid-19 deaths during the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, taking its total toll beyond 400,000.

New infections reported over the same period were 46,617.

Sydney braces for rise in Covid-19 cases as Delta outbreak worsens

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), warned residents to brace an increase in Covid-19 infections over the next few days as it reported the biggest daily rise in locally acquired cases recorded so far this year.

Country-wide, Australia is fighting outbreaks of the highly infections Delta variant simultaneously in three state capital cities, meaning nearly half of all Australians are currently under strict orders to stay at home.

J&J says its single-shot Covid vaccine shows strong activity against Delta

Johnson & Johnson said that its single-shot vaccine generated strong, persistent activity against the Delta variant, and other highly prevalent variants.

Data showed that the durability of the immune response lasted through at least eight months, the company said.

WHO sounds alarm over Euro 2020 as Covid cases soar



The World Health Organization (WHO) called for better monitoring of Euro 2020 football matches as Covid infections climb again in Europe, fuelled by the deadly Delta variant that is racing around the globe.

Hundreds of cases have been detected among spectators attending Euro games across the continent, with carriers of the Delta strain detected in Copenhagen, and infected Scots and Finns returning from London and Saint Petersburg respectively.

In a bid to boost protection, European football's governing body UEFA has cancelled all tickets sold to UK residents for Engl and's quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome this weekend.

Brazil reports 65,163 new virus cases, 2,029 deaths

Brazil registered 65,163 new coronavirus cases and 2,029 new Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Thailand reports third day of record deaths



Thailand reported the third straight day of record coronavirus deaths, with 61 fatalities, as authorities struggle to tackle the country's latest wave of infections.

The Southeast Asian country has now recorded 2,141 deaths from the virus since the pandemic started. The Covid-19 task force also reported 6,087 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 270,921.

South Korea reports over 800 cases

South Korea's daily count of coronavirus cases topped 800, the highest since January 7, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing health authorities.

China reports 18 new infections



China reported 18 new cases of coronavirus on the mainland, compared with 12 a day earlier, the national health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths from Covid-19.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 22, up from 19 a day earlier.

Mexico reports 6,081 new cases of Covid-19, 201 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 6,081 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 201 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,525,350 infections and 233,248 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60 percent higher than the official count.

