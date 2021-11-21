Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 257M people and killed over 5M worldwide. Here are coronavirus-related developments for November 21.

Netherlands rocked by second night of Covid-19 riots

Fresh rioting has broken out over the Dutch government's recent coronavirus measures, with rioters pelting police with stones and fireworks as protests turned violent for a second night in the Netherlands.

The unrest came a day after police opened fire on protesters in Rotterdam amid what the port city's mayor described as “an orgy of violence” which broke out at a protest against coronavirus restrictions.

Three people were being treated in hospital in Rotterdam after they were seriously injured when police fired shots on Friday.

Protesters gather to voice opposition to government plans to restrict access to indoor venues to people who have a "corona pass," showing they have been vaccinated or have already recovered from an infection.

Disney World puts vaccination mandate policy on hold

Disney World near Orlando, Florida, operated by Walt Disney Co, has put its COVID-19 vaccination mandate on hold.

The move comes amid the Biden administration's workplace vaccine ruling which requires businesses with at least 100 employees to require their staff get vaccinated against the virus or be tested weekly and wear a face covering at work.

Mexico reports 3,306 new cases

Mexico have reported 3,306 new cases and 227 additional fatalities, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,862,137 and the death toll from the pandemic to 292,372.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both cases and deaths.

Brazil reports lowest daily toll since April 2020

Brazil has reported 8,833 new cases of the virus and 217 deaths in the past 24 hours as vaccination reduces contagion and fatalities to levels not seen since the first weeks of the pandemic last year.

The ministry said 70% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated and 90% has received a first dose. The ministry launched a campaign to reach 21 million Brazilians who have not returned for a second shot.

The South American country has now registered 22,012,150 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 612,587, according to official data, in the world's third-worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

