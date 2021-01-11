Fast News

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 90 million people globally and claimed more than 1.9 million lives. Here are the updates for January 11:

People walk at Kabukicho area of Tokyo on January 8, 2021, during the first day under a state of emergency over the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)

January 11:

New coronavirus variant found in Japan

The Japanese Health Ministry has found a variant in people arriving from Brazil that’s different from the ones in Britain and South Africa.

The variant was found in airport tests on a man in his 40s, a woman in her 30s and two teens, the ministry said Sunday.

Japan was working with other nations, the WHO and other medical experts to analyse the new version of the virus, and it was still unclear whether available vaccines would work.

The man who tested positive had no symptoms upon arrival but was hospitalised after his breathing became difficult.

The woman suffered head aches, one teen, a male, had a fever, while the other female teen had no symptoms, according to the ministry.

About 30 cases of variants from Britain and South Africa have earlier been reported in Japan.

Experts are worried the variants appear to spread faster.

UK opens seven vaccination centres to boost immunisation drive

Britain will open seven large-scale vaccination centres on Monday, helping to accelerate the rollout of shots that the government wants to deliver to all vulnerable people by mid-February.

The country, which was the first to approve vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and by Oxford/AstraZeneca, is currently immunising about 200,000 people a day, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

It needs to boost that rate to 2 million a week to meet its target of vaccinating those in care homes, the over-70s, the clinically vulnerable with pre-existing conditions and health and social-care workers by February 15.

Britain is battling surging infections but is pinning its hopes on rapid immunisation to enable life to start returning to some degree of normality by the spring.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will set out his immunisation plan, the biggest vaccination programme in British history, later on Monday.

China reports 103 new cases

Mainland China reported 103 new cases on January 10, up from 69 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 82 of the 85 local infections were reported in Hebei province.

Another 18 cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

New UK strain confirmed in Mexico

The new strain of the virus first detected in Britain has been confirmed in Mexico, the health ministry of northern Tamaulipas state said in a statement on Sunday, adding a new layer of concern to an already severe national outbreak.

Meanwhile, the country reported 16,105 new confirmed cases and 1,135 more fatalities, according to health ministry data, bringing its total to 1,524,036 infections and 133,204 deaths.

The new daily death toll marks the fifth consecutive day that officials have reported more than 1,000 fatalities due to the highly contagious disease caused by the virus.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said, due to little testing.

South Korea reports 451 new cases

South Korea reported 451 new cases as of Monday midnight, the first time the daily infections had dropped below 500 since the beginning of December last year, the Korea Disease Control and PreventionAgency said on Monday.

Of the new cases, 419 were locally transmitted and 32 were imported.

Brisbane lifts virus lockdown after city finds zero cases

Australia's third-largest city lifted stay-at-home orders Monday, after mass testing and tracing across Brisbane found no new cases despite fears over a contagious strain entering the community.

More than two million people were ordered into a snap lockdown Friday after a cleaner at a quarantine hotel contracted the UK variant of Covid-19 from a returned traveller.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the lockdown would be lifted at 6pm local time Monday after tens of thousands of tests detected zero cases of transmission.

She defended the measures as "definitely not an over-reaction".

It will remain compulsory to wear masks indoors and on public transport until January 22, while restaurants and pubs will be subject to fresh restrictions on patron numbers.

UK helps raise $1B in global vaccine donations

Britain said it has helped raise $1 billion from global donors towards the drive to help "vulnerable countries" access coronavirus vaccines, by match-funding contributions.

The UK said, in addition, it has committed £548 million to the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC), after matching with £1 every $4 pledged by other donors.

Canada, Japan and Germany are among the countries to make contributions that it matched, helping the AMC raise more than $1.7 billion in total so far.

The fund will allow for the distribution of one billion Covid- 19 vaccine doses to 92 developing countries this year, according to Britain's Foreign Office.

France says first Moderna vaccine doses to arrive Monday

France's health minister says that more than 50,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, newly authorised in Europe, would be ready for use this week in hard-hit regions.

Olivier Veran told Europe 1 radio that after arriving in France Monday, the vaccine would be sent to towns and cities with the highest virus circulation, from Strasbourg on the German border to Nice on the Mediterranean.

Coming on top of ongoing distribution of Pfizer-BioNTech shots, the Moderna doses would reach vaccination centres by Wednesday, Veran added.

The health ministry said in a statement that almost eight million doses of Moderna's vaccine would arrive in France by July.

Like the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, it takes two injections spaced out over several weeks for Moderna's version to reach maximum effectiveness.

It poses fewer logistical challenges however as it requires storage only at -20 Celsius rather than around -80C for Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine.

Brazil sees almost 30,000 new daily cases

Brazil records 29,792 additional confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, along with 469 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Brazil has registered more than 8.1 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 203,100, according to ministry data.

Seychelles begins virus vaccination using Chinese drug

The Indian Ocean archipelago of the Seychelles began vaccinating its population, the first African nation to do so.

The country's president, Wavel Ramkalawan, was the first to receive the jab, an event broadcast on live television at a hospital in the capital Victoria. Several dozen other public figures joined him.

"It's exactly as if I was getting any vaccine," he said, encouraging all the people of the island nation to get the injection.

The country is using the Chinese vaccine developed by the Chinese pharma giant Sinopharm with its su bsidiary the China National Biotec Group (CNBG).

Health Minister Peggy Vidot said Thursday that the country had received a donation of 50,000 doses of the vaccine from the United Arab Emirates.

Health workers will start being vaccinated on Monday, and then people aged over 65, followed by distribution to the rest of the population.

The Seychelles hopes to vaccinate 70 percent of its population within two to three months, at a rate of 1,000 per day.

Russia confirms first case of new UK virus strain

Moscow on Sunday confirmed its first case of the new UK strain, despite an earlier decision by officials to suspend flights from Britain to stop the mutation reaching Russia.

One person returning to Russia from the UK was found to have been infected with the new strain, the head of Russia's health regulator Rospotrebnadzor told state-run television.

Watchdog head Anna Popova did not specify when the individual tested positive or any other circumstances surrounding the discovery.

The B117 strain is thought to have first emerged in southeastern England late last year, and has since been detected in dozens of countries around the world.

Officials in Moscow temporarily suspended flights to and from the UK in December, following a similar move by dozens of other countries in the wake of the emergence of the new strain.

Russia has one of the highest infection rates in the world and officials on Sunday confirmed a total of nearly 3.5 million cases.

Greeks ignore virus lockdown as temperatures soar

A heatwave bringing temperatures as high as 28 Celsius (82 F) prompted Greeks to cut loose during their lockdown Sunday and flock to beaches and parks.

According to the National Observatory of Athens, the temperature in Chania, on the southern island of Crete, was 28.3 C around noon, one of the highest January temperatures of the last 50 years.

Normal Greek temperatures this time of the year are around 15 C.

In Athens, where thermometers reached 22 C, people flocked to nearby beaches, squares and parks.

"It's great weather and we are inside our homes so much of the time", a man told Skai TV from Kavouri beach, near Athens, were many people were walking and some also took a dip.

The warm weather from Africa also brought fair amounts of dust to Greece and is forecast to keep temperatures high until Wednesday.

Police monitored the situation to try and avoid overcrowding.

Officers with loudspeakers reminded people to practice social distancing and fined those who did not wear masks.

Greece has been in lockdown since early November, as authorities try to avoid a third wave of the pandemic after Christmas and New Eve celebrations.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies