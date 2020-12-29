Fast News

The global novel coronavirus has infected over 81 million people globally and has claimed nearly 1.8 million lives. Here're the updates for December 29:

People walk past a closed liquor store in Johannesburg CBD on December 29, 2020. (AFP)

Tuesday, December 29

South Africa imposes new curbs

South Africa's ban on alcohol sales and compulsory mask mandate in public has come into effect after a surge in coronavirus cases.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier announced a ban on selling alcohol and said face masks will be compulsory in public after his nation became the first in Africa to record one million cases.

Ramaphosa said data showed "excessive alcohol consumption" leads to an increase in trauma cases reported at hospitals, causing an "unnecessary" strain on public health facilities.

Indonesia secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, AstraZeneca

Indonesia is finalising deals to secure 50 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from drugmakers Pfizer and AstraZeneca, the new health minister said.

Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the deal with AstraZeneca would be finalised before the end of the year, while an agreement with Pfizer would be signed in the first week of January.

Speaking at his first official news conference, the minister said 1.3 million frontline health workers, 500 of whom have died of Covid-19, would get priority in the vaccination drive.

The world's fourth most populous country has struggled to contain the coronavirus. It has had nearly 720,000 confirmed cases and 21,500 deaths, among the highest tallies in Asia.

Russia reports 27,002 new cases, 562 deaths

Russia has reported 27,002 new cases, including 5,641 in Moscow, taking the total to 3,105,037 since the pandemic began.

Authorities also reported 562 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 55,827.

Philippines gives green light to trials of Janssen's vaccine

The Philippines has approved a clinical trial for the Covid-19 vaccine of Johnson & Johnson's unit Janssen, the head of its Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

The trials could begin in the next few weeks, FDA head Rolando Enrique Domingo told a media briefing.

The FDA is still evaluating the late-stage trial applications of Sinovac and Clover, Domingo said.

Dubai aims to inoculate 70 percent of population with Pfizer vaccine in 2021

Dubai is planning to inoculate 70 percent of its population with vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech by the end of 2021, in a campaign free of charge for citizens and residents, a health official said.

The financial hub of the United Arab Emirates began the first phase of the vaccination campaign last week, targeting "priority groups", including those 60 and older, people with chronic medical conditions, those with disabilities and frontline workers.

Dubai, which in 2019 had a population of over 3.3 million, has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, which hurt its key tourism, real estate and trade sectors.

The Sinopharm vaccine is also available to anyone living in the UAE who wishes to receive it, including at a field hospital in Dubai set up by the federal government.

Sri Lanka reopens to tourists after nine months

Sri Lanka has reopened to tourists after more than nine months.

The Indian Ocean island nation closed to tourists in March, amid the first wave of the coronavirus. Authorities also closed the two main international airports.

The government says a pilot program to attract tourists is now being implemented. The first tourists arrived on a special flight from Ukraine on Monday. The 186 tourists are expected to stay in Sri Lanka for 10 days.

Under the pilot program, which will run to January 24, 2,580 tourists are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka, mostly from CIS countries.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 41,602 cases, including 194 deaths.

Sydney on alert after mystery cases but new infections remain low

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) has maintained its downward trend of new infections but authorities have asked people to be on "high alert" after cases were detected outside the current virus cluster.

A cluster detected in Sydney's northern beachside suburbs in mid-December has now grown to 129 cases and about a quarter of a million residents have been put under lockdown until January 9 as authorities battle to stamp out the virus.

NSW reported three cases, all linked to the Sydney cluster, in the 24 hours to 8 pm on Monday, its lowest daily rise in coronavirus infections in nearly two weeks.

Three cases were detected after the 2000 daily deadline, which are under investigation, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

Sydney, Australia's largest city, has scaled back its New Year's Eve celebrations by banning large gatherings outdoors to watch its popular fireworks display, and urged people to stay home and watch the event on television.

The country has recorded just over 28,300 cases and 909 deaths since the pandemic began.

India finds six cases of new variant in UK arrivals

India has found six people who returned from Britain in recent weeks infected with a more infectious strain of the coronavirus that has prompted a wave of panic and border closures around the world.

All six patients have been kept in isolation, the health ministry said in a statement, adding that their fellow travellers were being tracked down.

India has suspended all flights from Britain until the end of the month but about 33,000 passengers had flown in from late November, before the ban came into place, the ministry said.

Of those arrivals, 114 people were found positive for the coronavirus and their samples were being checked for the new variant, which has been detected across parts of Europe and Asia, the ministry said.

India on Tuesday reported 16,432 new cases of the virus, taking its total up to 10.22 million confirmed infections and 148,153 deaths.

Philippines expands travel ban to limit spread of variant

The Philippines will ban travellers from 19 countries and territories until mid-January as a measure to keep out a new variant of the coronavirus, its transport ministry said.

The regulation will be in effect from midnight of December 29 to January 15, covers Filipinos and foreigners arriving from the "flagged countries", the transport ministry told reporters in a group text message.

The Philippine government previously imposed and later extended a flight ban from Britain until mid-January.

Thailand confirms 155 new infections

Thailand has confirmed 155 new coronavirus cases, the majority of which were locally transmitted infections, the public health ministry said.

The new cases include 10 imported from abroad, the ministry said in a statement. Thailand has confirmed a total of 6,440 coronavirus cases and 61 deaths since its first case in late January.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 12,892 -RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 12,892 to 1,664,726, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 852 to 30,978, the tally showed.

US House okays $2,000 coronavirus aid checks

The Democratic-led US House of Representatives has voted 275-134 to meet President Donald Trump's demand for $2,000 Covid-19 relief checks, sending the measure on to an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled Senate.

But even as Democrats helped secure approval for what the Republican president sought on stimulus payments, they spearheaded a House vote just a short time later to override his veto of a separate $740 billion defence policy bill.

The rebuke, in Trump's final weeks in office, would be the first veto override of his presidency if seconded by the Senate this week.

Trump last week threatened to block a massive pandemic aid and spending package if Congress did not boost stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000 and cut another spending.

He backed down from his demands on Sunday as a possible government shutdown loomed, brought on by the fight with lawmakers.

But Democratic lawmakers have long wanted $2,000 relief checks and used the rare point of agreement with Trump to advance the proposal - or at least to put Republicans on record against it - in the vote on Monday, less than a month before he leaves office.

China reports 27 new Covid cases vs 21 a day earlier

Mainland China has reported 27 new Covid-19 cases up from 21 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in its daily online bulletin that 12 of the new cases were imported infections originating from abroad. The 15 locally transmitted cases came from the northeastern province of Liaoning and the capital city of Beijing.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to eight from 20 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 87,003, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Bolsonaro says vaccine will be available in 5 days

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said a Covid-19 vaccine would be available in the country within five days of being approved by federal health regulator Anvisa.

The president told journalists the Health Ministry would only buy a vaccine with a strong recommendation from Anvisa and it would be distributed equally among Brazil’s states.

Bolsonaro, who was infected with Covid-19 in July, has sought to downplay the severity of the virus and said he will not agree to be vaccinated.

Mexico reports 5,996 new coronavirus cases, 429 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 5,996 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 429 additional fatalities, bringing country totals to 1,389,430 cases and 122,855 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

New lockdowns likely in Southern California as ICUs stay filled

The United States topped 19 million Covid cases as hospital intensive care units remained filled to overflowing across much of California, a major US coronavirus hot spot, portending an extension of strict stay-at-home orders imposed this month.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said mandatory constraints on gatherings and business activities would almost certainly be renewed for at least three more weeks in Southern California - encompassing the state's biggest metropolitan areas - and its agricultural heartland, the San Joaquin Valley.

Newsom said a formal decision on continuing stay-at-home orders, among the most stringent in the United States, would be announced on Tuesday, based on trends projected by health authorities for the coming weeks.

South Korea reports record daily death toll from Covid-19

South Korea reported 40 new coronavirus deaths, a record daily toll, bringing the total death tally to 859, as the country grapples with the third wave of infection centered around nursing homes and a prison in the capital Seoul.

South Korean officials have vowed to accelerate the launch of a vaccination programme after detecting the virus variant linked to the rapid rise in infections in Britain.

As of midnight Monday there were 1,046 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 58,725, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies