The Covid-19 pandemic has killed over 2.9M people and infected more than 133M globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for April 8:

A man gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at a hospital in India's New Delhi on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP)

Thursday, April 8

India reports new daily record of 126,000 cases

India has recorded a new all-time high of 126,789 cases over the past 24 hours, with Maharashtra continuing to be the nation's worst-hit state, according to official figures.

The total number infections has risen to 12.9 million and the death toll reached 166,862, with 685 new fatalities.

India is currently the third most affected country in the world in terms of infections after the US and Brazil.

NZ suspends entry for travellers from India due to high cases

New Zealand has temporarily suspended entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens, for about two weeks following a high number of positive coronavirus cases arriving from the South Asian country.

The move comes after New Zealand recorded 23 new positive coronavirus cases at its border on Thursday, of which 17 were from India.

"We are temporarily suspending entry into New Zealand for travellers from India," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a news conference in Auckland.

The suspension will start from 0400 GMT on April 11 and will be in place until April 28.

During this time the government will look at risk management measures to resume travel.

The suspension applies to anyone who has been in India during the past 14 days.

It is the first time that New Zealand has extended any bar on entry to its own citizens and residents.

Cambodia closes Angkor temple complex

Cambodia is closing the Angkor temple complex to visitors because of a growing virus outbreak.

Cambodia has confirmed 3,028 cases since the pandemic began, but hundreds have been infected in the outbreak that began in February.

The Health Ministry said 113 cases were reported from local transmission, with two deaths.

The ministry traced the outbreak to a foreign resident who broke hotel quarantine to visit a nightclub.

The government closed schools and entertainment venues in response, but as the outbreak grows, a defunct hotel has been converted into a hospital and criminal punishments are being imposed for violating health rules.

The temples at Angkor, built between the 9th and 15th centuries, are Cambodia’s biggest tourist attraction, though the pandemic has reduced the number of visitors dramatically.

The Apsara Authority that oversees the site says the ban on visitors will last until April 20.

Indonesia to receive 50M AstraZeneca vaccines over two years

Indonesia's health minister has said his country will receive 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine via a bilateral deal in 2021, instead of the 50 million doses that had been initially agreed.

The remaining 30 million doses will be shipped in 2022, minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a parliamentary hearing.

Indonesia is also slated to receive 54 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in phases via the Covax global-vaccine alliance scheme, though Budi said Indian export restrictions would delay shipments in April.

Infections in Germany increase by over 20,000

The number of confirmed cases in Germany has increased by 20,407 to 2,930,852, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 306 to 77,707, the tally showed.

Thailand reports 405 new cases

Thailand has reported 405 new cases and no new deaths, as the country deals with a climb in daily infections after tackling earlier outbreaks.

The new cases took the total number of infections to 30,310, with 95 deaths.

Japan may prioritise Olympic athletes for vaccine

Japan is considering prioritising its Olympic athletes for vaccines, aiming to get them innoculated before the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Games open on July 23, local media reported.

Japan's government denied any such plan was being considered, but said it would be "closely watching discussions" about protecting athletes' health.

Japan's vaccine rollout is moving slowly, with just one million first doses given so far to medical workers since jabs began in February.

Older people will start receiving doses only from next week, and so far Japan has approved only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

A date has not yet been set for vaccinating the broader population, but the government is now considering giving Japanese athletes both shots by late June, Kyodo News agency reported, citing unnamed government sources.

Argentina announces new curfew

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez has announced a new three-week nighttime curfew after a second consecutive day of record infections.

The curfew will enter into force on Friday and apply from midnight to 06:00am every day until April 30, he said in a message recorded at his official residence, where he is self-isolating after being infected with the virus himself.

It will be in force in the country's highest risk areas, mainly the urban centers, the president said.

Bars and restaurants will close at 11:00 pm (local time).

The Pan American Health Organization said last week that Argentina is one of the 10 countries with the most new infections worldwide.

Its borders have been closed since December, and group meetings in private homes are forbidden in the big cities.

Dance halls and gyms are also closed.

Germany wants to buy Sputnik vaccine

Germany is about to start bilateral negotiations with Russia to obtain its Sputnik V vaccine, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that any final agreement depended on Russia providing key data to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The European Commission told health ministers of EU member states on Wednesday that Brussels was not planning to start talks with Russia on a preliminary contract for Sputnik V as it did with other vaccine providers, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

That is why German Health Minister Jens Spahn announced during the virtual meeting that Germany would start preliminary negotiations with Russia on a bilateral agreement to secure the vaccine, the source added.

In the preliminary talks, Germany first wants to determine which quantities Russia can deliver and when, the source said.

In any case, Germany will only buy the Russian vaccine once it has been approved.

South Korea reports 700 new cases

South Korea has reported 700 new coronavirus cases for Wednesday, the highest daily figure since early January, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Thursday.

Spain to only give AstraZeneca's vaccine to people over 60

Spain's health ministry has decided to only give AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine to people aged between 60 to 65 after European and British regulators found a potential link between the shot and rare brain blood clots.

"The AstraZeneca vaccine will only be administered to person older than 60, although there is diversity of opinions in the European Union," said Health Minister Carolina Darias at a news conference following a meeting of regional health chiefs.

Brazil reports 3,829 more fatalities

Brazil has recorded 92,625 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 3,829 deaths from Covid-19, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has registered more than 13 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 340,776, according to ministry data.

Italy reserves AstraZeneca vaccine for over 60s

Italy will reserve AstraZeneca's vaccine for those over the age of 60 following concerns of a link to blood clots in younger people, the government's top adviser on the coronavirus crisis announced on Wednesday.

The decision has been taken to "recommend the preferential use on individuals aged above 60," Franco Locatelli told reporters.

His announcement came hours after the EU's medicines regulator said that blood clots should be listed as a rare side effect of the jab – but insisted the benefits continue to outweigh the risks.

Tunisia extends curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus

Tunisia will extend its nighttime curfew hours and will prevent all gatherings and weekly markets to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic, as intensive care units near maximum capacity in most hospitals, the government has said.

The curfew will run from 7:00pm to 5:00am starting on Friday.

Tunisia also will impose quarantine for all visitors who need to show Covid-19 tests upon arrival, the government spokeswoman Hasna Ben Slimane said.

Beds in intensive care units in Tunisian public hospitals are about 80 percent full as Covid-19 cases surge, the Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi said. Tunisia has recorded 263,000 coronavirus cases and 9,039 deaths.

New lockdown for Canada's Ontario province

Canada's economic engine and most populous province of Ontario on Wednesday was ordered into a four-week lockdown to slow the spread of a new wave of Covid-19 infections.

The forcing of residents to stay home and the closing of retail stores except for curbside pickup comes just days after already-hardened public health restrictions went into effect, but have now been deemed insufficient to contain the outbreak.

"The Covid-19 situation is at a critical stage and we must act quickly and decisively to stay ahead of these deadly new variants," Ontario Premier Doug Ford told a news conference.

"This will be, in fact, for four weeks."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies