Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3.3M people and infected over 158M others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for May 10:

People, some wearing protective face masks, stand on a train platform at Central Station after new public health regulations were announced for greater Sydney, including compulsory mask-wearing on public transport, following the emergence of new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Sydney, Australia, May 6, 2021. (Reuters)

Monday, May 10:

Brazil registers 38,911 new Covid-19 cases, 1,024 deaths



Brazil has recorded 38,911 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 1,024 fatalities, the Health Ministry said.

That raised the total number of confirmed cases in Latin America's largest country to 15,184,790, and the official death toll to 422,340.

England to ease coronavirus restrictions further

England will press ahead with plans to ease virus restrictions further on May 17, including allowing people to meet indoors, thanks to favourable data on infections and vaccines, the government said.

The country is in the process of gradually lifting its latest lockdown over a period of months, in line with a four-step plan unveiled in February.

Under Step 3 of the plan, as outlined when it was first announced, people will be allowed to meet up indoors for the first time in months, in groups of up to six people or two full households together.

Pubs, cafes, and restaurants will be able to host customers indoors, also for the first time in months and subject to certain rules. Other indoor entertainment, hospitality, and sports venues will also be able to resume activity.

China reports 11 new virus cases

China reported 11 new virus cases, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 18 from 10 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed virus cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,769, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

New South Wales sees no particular concern in new cases

The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) tried to reassure residents that new virus cases due to be reported are of no particular concern, as authorities hunt for the missing link in a case that has reinstated restrictions in Sydney.

NSW state Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said ahead of the release of the latest coronavirus case numbers at 0100 GMT that there was "nothing particularly of concern" about them. NSW has recorded no new cases for the past three days.

Australia's most populous state on Sunday extended social distancing curbs by a week after authorities failed to find a transmission path between an infected overseas traveller and a resident in his 50s who tested positive last week.

Qatar to gradually lift coronavirus measures

Qatar decided on gradually lifting coronavirus-related measures in four phases starting the first phase on May 28 and the fourth on July 30, the state news agency said, citing a health ministry statement.

The duration of each phase will be at least 3 weeks with a continuous assessment of national indicators to determine moving from one phase to another.

The first phase will allow a maximum of five vaccinated people to meet indoors with reopening mosques for daily and mass prayers with some restrictions.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies