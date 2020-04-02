Fast News

The world is quickly approaching one million confirmed coronavirus cases as a six-week-old baby died in the US in what was believed to be the pandemic's youngest victim. Here are the latest updates for April 2:

A doctor rests outside the Brooklyn Hospital in New York, US as a patient is wheeled in on April 2, 2020. (AA)

Thursday, April 2, 2020:

Israeli health minister and his wife contract Covid-19

Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman and his wife have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the 71-year-old minister and his wife are feeling well, receiving medical care and will remain in isolation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was informed of the development, the statement added.

Litzman, the most senior Israeli official to be diagnosed with the virus, will continue to carry out his duties from his home.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus has risen to 26 in Israel, according to the Health Ministry.

Trump considering cancelling domestic flights

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is considering a plan to halt flights to coronavirus hot zones in the United States as he struggles to contain a pandemic that is projected to kill at least 200,000 people.

"We're certainly looking at it, but once you do that you really are clamping down an industry that is desperately needed," Trump told a White House news briefing.

Deaths mount in New York

New York authorities rushed to bring in an army of medical volunteers Wednesday as the statewide death toll from the coronavirus doubled in 72 hours to more than 1,900 and the wail of ambulances in the otherwise eerily quiet streets of the city became the heartbreaking soundtrack of the crisis.

As hot spots flared around the US in places like New Orleans and Southern California, the nation's biggest city was the hardest hit of them all, with bodies loaded onto refrigerated morgue trucks by gurney and forklift outside overwhelmed hospitals, in full view of passing motorists.

"It's like a battlefield behind your home," said 33-year-old Emma Sorza, who could hear the sirens from severely swamped Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.

And the worst is yet to come.

"How does it end? And people want answers," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

"I want answers. The answer is nobody knows for sure."

UN's COP26 climate summit postponed over coronavirus

The UN's COP 26 climate change summit due to take place in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the British government said on Wednesday.

"In light of the ongoing, worldwide effects of Covid-19, holding an ambitious, inclusive COP26 in November 2020 is no longer possible," the government said in a statement, adding that dates for a rescheduled conference in 2021 would be announced later.

Some 30,000 people, including 200 world leaders, had been due to attend the 10-day conference for crucial talks to halt rising global temperatures.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies