Coronavirus has infected more than 181 million people and has claimed over 3.9 million lives. Here are the latest Covid-related developments for June 27:

People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand's new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety measure that mandates wearing of a mask on public transport, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 31, 2020. (Reuters)

Sunday, June 27

New Zealand extends alert level in capital

New Zealand will extend the alert level in the capital Wellington for two days, as authorities said there is still a risk from an Australian tourist who tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting the city last weekend.

Wellington, which moved to Alert Level 2 on Wednesday, will now remain at that level until Tuesday.

"It's clear that we are not out of the woods yet," Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told a news briefing. "More testing and more results are required in order for us to feel confident in making a decision to lower alert levels."

The measure means social distancing rules will be in place across the city, but offices, schools and businesses may remain open.

New Zealand halted quarantine-free travel from Australia on Saturday for three days, saying there were too many cases and outbreaks.

Malaysia's lockdown to be extended - PM

Malaysia will extend a national lockdown beyond Monday to curb the spread of the virus, state news agency Bernama reported, citing Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Lockdown measures were set to end on Monday. But Muhyiddin said they will not be eased until daily cases fell below 4,000, Bernama said.

Malaysia reported 5,803 cases on Saturday.

Millions in Sydney wake to lockdown

Millions of Sydney residents have woken to the first full day of a two-week coronavirus lockdown, as Australia tried to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Restaurants, bars and cafes were shuttered after stay-at-home orders for central neighbourhoods were extended across Sydney and to the coastal and mountainous regions surrounding the sprawling city.

Authorities had initially imposed movement restrictions on only those in Sydney's business district and affluent eastern suburbs, but the fast spread of cases in other areas saw the more drastic step introduced Saturday evening.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 538 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 538 to 3,726,710, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by eight to 90,754, the tally showed.

China reports 14 new cases vs 25 the day before

China has reported 14 new cases in the mainland, down from 25 a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Sunday. There were no new deaths.

Mexico reports 5,051 new cases, 175 additional deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 5,051 new confirmed cases in the country and 175 more fatalities, bringing the totals to 2,503,408 infections and 232,521 deaths.

Brazil reports 64,134 new coronavirus cases, 1,593 deaths

Brazil has reported 64,134 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,593 deaths from Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry.

Brazil has registered more than 18.3 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 512,735.

Thailand announces new restrictions in Bangkok, other provinces

Thailand announced new restrictions centred around its capital in a bid to tackle the country's worst coronavirus outbreak.

The new measures, which will be implemented for 30 days from Monday, include a ban on restaurant dine-ins in Bangkok, the capital, and five surrounding provinces, according to a document published in the country's royal gazette.

Shopping malls in Bangkok and the five provinces must be closed by 9 PM, and parties or celebrations, or activities involving a gathering of more than 20 people will be banned for the same duration, the document said.

Tunisia reports daily record of 4,664 cases

Tunisia has recorded 4,664 new confirmed coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said, a daily record since the start of the pandemic last year.

Ninety more deaths were reported, taking the death toll to more than 14,000, the ministry added.

The total number of cases has climbed to around 403,493.

Tunisia is seeing a significant increase in Covid-19 cases, with intensive care wards almost full, health authorities said, adding the situation was catastrophic.

Covid deaths cross 14,000 mark in Bangladesh

Bangladesh registered 77 additional deaths from the coronavirus, taking the death toll to 14,053 with new hotspots outside the capital, Dhaka, particularly in border districts along India.

A total of 4,334 new infections were recorded, which took the caseload to 813,138, with the daily positivity rate of 22.50 percent, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has already suggested imposing a 14-day complete shutdown as the Delta variant has already spread across Bangladesh, certainly in border districts.

