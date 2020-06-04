Fast News

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 6.5 million people around the world. Here are pandemic-related updates for June 4:

A health worker administers a swab at a temporary Covid-19 novel coronavirus testing centre in Bucheon, south of Seoul, on May 27, 2020. (AFP)

Brazil reports a record 1,349 virus deaths in 24 hours

Brazil reported a record 1,349 virus deaths in a 24-hour period, the health ministry said, as the pandemic continued to take a grim toll on Latin America's hardest-hit country.

The figure brought the total death toll to 32,548, with 584,016 confirmed infections, the second-highest caseload worldwide, after the US.

Experts say under-testing in the country of 210 million people means the real numbers are probably much higher.

Mexico reports more than 100,000 total infections

Mexican health authorities reported 1,092 virus deaths, the highest toll in one day so far, with total infections surging past 100,000.

The number of deaths was more than twice a previous record, and daily infections were also at an all time high of 3,912.

The additions bring the total number of known cases to 101,238 and deaths to 11,729.

Health authorities have previously said the real number is higher.

China daily virus report

China reported one new case and four new asymptomatic cases for June 3, the health commission said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said all five of the cases were imported, involving travellers from overseas.

For June 2, China reported one confirmed case and four asymptomatic cases.

China does not count asymptomatic patients, those who are infected with the coronavirus but do not exhibit symptoms, as confirmed cases.

The total number of infections in China stands at 83,022. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634

Contact tracers in NYC reach high number of positive patients

Contact tracers in New York City hired to contain the spread, reached more than half the 600 or so people who tested positive for the virus there.

Dr. Ted Long, head of the city’s program, said tracers getting through to that many “shows that the system we’re setting up is working.”

US state of Arizona reports nearly 1,000 new cases

Arizona officials are reporting nearly 1,000 new cases amid a recent surge in hospitalisations, a little over two weeks after Gov. Doug Ducey ended his stay-at-home order.

The state has now tallied more than 22,000 cases and 981 deaths, including 40 reported Wednesday. The surge of new cases is a troubling sign for former state health director Will Humble, who said the timing is just too close to be coincidence.

“The one thing it does is it shows us that the stay-at-home order worked,” Humble said. “Because when it ended you see an increase in cases on the 26th, which is 10 days after it ended. You can look at it county by county by county and see the same thing.”

Whether the state-home order needs to be revisited is anot her issue, Humble said, because of other public health and economic effects.

Ducey, a Republican, faces pressure from businesses and GOP lawmakers not to clamp down again on the economy.

Utah experiences spike

Utah is experiencing a spike in new cases about a month after many businesses were allowed to reopen.

That has led the state’s epidemiologist to issue a renewed plea Wednesday for people to maintain social distancing and exercise caution.

Protests over the death of George Floyd have brought hundreds of people together in downtown Salt Lake City. That has added to concerns about increasing cases.

State figures show an average of about 200 new cases a day last week. That was highest weekly average by far since the pandemic began. State Rep. Joel Briscoe says he’s worried these figures are a reflection of people valuing economic interests over the lives of more vulnerable populations.

UN urges for fast development of people's vaccine

The United Nations and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement are urging governments, the private sector, international organisations and civil society to unite to scale up efforts to develop, test and produce “a people’s vaccine” against that is available to all people around the world at no cost.

They said in a joint statement Wednesday that Covid-19 affects people everywhere, with a disproportionately higher impact on vulnerable groups and individuals, and “the spirit of global solidarity must prevail: no one should be left behind.”

The UN and Red Cross and Red Crescent said “a people’s vaccine” should protect the affluent, the poor, the o ld and young, stressing that this is “a moral imperative that brings us all together in our shared humanity.”

Their appeal came ahead of Thursday’s global vaccine summit in London organized by the Global Vaccine Alliance, known as GAVI, which is seeking to mobilize billions of dollars of funding for a Covid-19 vaccine.

UK cabinet minister tested for virus after falling ill during speech

A senior member of the British government is being tested after falling ill in the House of Commons.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has been tested and is heading home to self -isolate after becoming unwell while delivering a speech on the Corporate Governance and Insolvency Bill, his office said.

Several senior officials and government ministers fell sick in March and April, most seriously including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spent three nights in intensive care at a London hospital.

Sharma was seen wiping his brow in Parliament on Wednesday, a day after lawmakers voted to end a system of remote voting that had allowed them to work from home during a nationwide lockdown.

The government said members of Parliament should be setting an example by returning to the office as the country gradually eases restrictions imposed to stem the outbreak.

Social distancing measures have been introduced around the vast neo-Gothic building.

North Macedonia reintroduces stringent measures

North Macedonia has reintroduced stringent movement restrictions in the capital Skopje and another three parts of the country, after registering a record number of new infections.

Health Minister Venko Filipce says an almost blanket curfew will be imposed from Thursday to Monday in these areas. People will be allowed out to visit hospitals or pharmacies.

The health ministry said 101 new infections, a record since the country’s first case in late February, and four deaths were recorded in the previous 24 hours. That brings the total of infections to 2,492, with 145 deaths.

More than half the new infections were in Skopje.

Filipce said the tiny Balkan country of 2.1 million people is seeing new infections as a result of people ignoring warnings to wear protective masks and gloves, and to adhere to social distancing.

Zimbabwean judge orders government to improve conditions at quarantine centres

A Zimbabwean judge has ordered the government to improve conditions at mandatory quarantine centers, where people returning to the country are kept for 21 days to confirm they are not carrying the coronavirus. The conditions are so bad that scores are escaping.

The southern African nation has reported more than 200 cases of coronavirus, with the majority recorded at the quarantine centers.

More than 100 people have escaped from the centers, leading the health minister to describe them as “our source of danger.”

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights, which took the matter to court, described conditions at the centers as “deplorable” and putting “seriously at stake” the lives of people living there, health professionals and security agents enforcing the isolation.

People detained at the centers are forced to share “some few dirty ablution and bathing facilities while others have no access to medication,” said the association in its court application . Social distancing is nonexistent, the doctors said.

High Court Judge Philda Muzofa granted the application, and ordered Zimbabwe’s ministry of health to improve conditions by supplying running water and providing “segregated sanitary and hygienic conditions with proper control and protection.”

Source: TRTWorld and agencies