Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over a million people and infected more than 35 million worldwide. Here are the developments for October 5:

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared on Monday, October 5 that New Zealand had "beat the virus again." (AFP Archive)

New Zealand PM says 'we beat the virus again'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared New Zealand "beat the virus again" and announced restrictions in the country's largest city would be eased, after a second wave was contained.

The virus was believed to have been eradicated in late May after a strict national lockdown led to New Zealanders enjoying 102 days without community transmission.

But a new cluster emerged in Auckland in August, forcing the city of 1.5 million into lockdown for almost three weeks.

With no new confirmed cases in Auckland for 12 days, Ardern said the virus was now under control and congratulated residents for enduring the second lockdown.

"It felt longer and dragged on in what was already starting to feel like a very long year," she said.

"But despite this, Aucklanders and New Zealanders stuck to the plan that has worked twice now, and beat the virus again."

Singapore 'cruises to nowhere' plan sparks virus fears

Singapore hopes to start "cruises to nowhere" in a bid to revive its coronavirus-hit tourism industry, but critics warned against a risky move that could spark outbreaks.

But the tourism board in Singapore, a key port and transport hub in Asia, is holding talks with cruise lines on putting on voyages that depart from and return to the city-state.

Officials will put in place "appropriate measures that will enable cruises to resume in a safe manner," the board's cruise director Annie Chang told AFP.

She did not say when the cruises might start.

However Marcie Keever, oceans and vessels programme director at Friends of the Earth, warned about "the potential to have Covid outbreaks" on cruise liners.

"The cruise industry was a large contributor to Covid outbreaks in several ports around the world," she told AFP.

She also warned about the environmental impact of restarting cruises.

Venezuela's Maduro says son to join virus vaccine trial

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said his son will join trials of Sputnik V, Russia's vaccine which has been met with caution around the world.

An initial batch of the vaccine arrived in Venezuela on Friday, the government announced, and 2,000 residents will participate in the trials.

"In this clinical trial phase, my son, Nicolas Ernesto Maduro Guerra, told me of his decision to be vaccinated with the Russian vaccine, to join the trial. I think it is very good," the socialist leader said in a speech on state television network VTV.

Maduro's sister is also a volunteer for the clinical trials.

Maduro Guerra, 30, is also a politician and a member of his father's governing United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

India record almost 75,000 new daily cases

India has registered a single-day spike of 74,442 new cases, driving the country’s overall tally since the pandemic began to 6.6 million.

The Health Ministry also reported another 903 virus deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 102,685.

India has reported the second most infections globally after the US, but its daily new infections are now on a downward trend, though still the highest in the world.

The number of active virus cases in the country has also remained below 1 million for the past two weeks.

The country’s recovery rate stands at 84%, the highest in the world, with more than 5.5 million people recovered from coronavirus so far, according to the Health Ministry.

Remote-learning begins in virus-hit Philippines

Grade and high school students in the Philippines began classes at home Monday after the pandemic forced remote-learning onto an educational system already struggling to fund schools.

The shift to distance-learning has been a logistical nightmare for the poverty-stricken Southeast Asian country that has long lacked enough classrooms, teachers and educational equipment.

Nearly 25 million students enrolled this year in mostly 47,000 public schools nationwide that would have to be replicated in homes and enlist the help of parents and guardians as co-teachers.

A majority of families, especially from poor and rural communities, opted to use government-provided digital or printed learning materials or “modules,” which students would read at home with the guidance of their elders before carrying out specified activities.

Most lacked computers and reliable internet connections. Teachers could answer questions by telephone.

The rest of the families preferred for their children to get lessons online or through regional radio and TV educational broadcasts.

South Korea reports virus numbers trending lower

South Korea has reported 73 new cases, its fifth straight day of below 100, although officials expressed concern that could rise because of increased travel during a five-day holiday period that ended Sunday.

The figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Monday brought the national caseload to 24,164, including 422 deaths.

Fifty-one of the new cases were reported from the greater capital area, where health workers have scrambled to stem transmissions tied to various places, including churches, hospitals, schools, restaurants and workplaces.

The newest cluster of infections in the region is an army unit in Pocheon, north of capital Seoul, where more than 30 troops have so far tested positive.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 1,382 to 300,619

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 1,382 to 300,619, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by five to 9,534, the tally showed.

Mexico reports over 200 more deaths

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases have increased to 761,665 with a total reported death toll of 79,088, according to the health ministry.

Authorities reported 3,712 new cases and 208 deaths on Sunday, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to limited testing.

Auckland restrictions will be lifted from Wednesday midnight

New Zealand Prime MinisterJacinda Ardern has said all coronavirus restrictions in the country's largest city Auckland will be lifted at 11.59 pm on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Auckland will move to alert level 1, joining the rest of the country, Ardern said at a news conference on Monday.

China records 20 new cases

Mainland China has reported 20 new Covid-19 cases on Oct. 4, up from 16 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority has said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Monday that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed Covid-19 cases, rose to 27 from 26 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 85,470, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Brazil reports over 350 new fatalities

Brazil has registered 365 new coronavirus deaths, the health ministry said, bringing the death toll in the country to 146,352.

Confirmed cases of the virus rose by 8,456 to 4,915,289, according to the official data released on Sunday.

Biden tests negative

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tested negative again for Covid-19 in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, his campaign said, according to a press pool report.

Biden, who shared a debate stage with President Donald Trump last Tuesday in Cleveland, also had tested negative in two tests on Friday, the day Trump disclosed his coronavirus infection.

The campaign gave no other details when asked about the frequency of Biden's recent testing, according to the pool report.

UK daily cases jump to 22,961 on Sunday after glitch

Britain reported a jump in daily Covid-19 cases to a record 22,961 on Sunday, after authorities said a technical issue had meant that over 15,000 test results had not been transferred into computer systems on time, including for contact tracers.

News of the glitch was likely to cast further doubt over the robustness of the national test-and-trace system, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson said would be "world-beating" but which has experienced a series of delays and setbacks.

Sunday's daily cases figure represented a dramatic jump from the 12,872 cases reported on Saturday.

The Sunday numbers were published hours behind schedule, just after a statement from Public Health England (PHE) about the technical problem.

"Today and yesterday’s headline numbers are large due to the backlog of cases flowing through the total reporting process," PHE said in a statement.

Paris bars to close as French capital placed virus alert

Paris is to be placed on maximum Covid-19 alert, meaning bars will be forced to close for two weeks from Tuesday and restaurants will have to put in place new sanitary protocols to stay open, the prime minister's office said.

Prime Minister Jean Castex's office said there had been no improvement in the Paris region since the capital passed all three of the government's criteria for being put on the highest level of alert mid last week.

Working from home should be prioritised "now more than ever" in the Par is area and university lecture halls should be no more than half full, Castex's office said in a statement.

The reinforced restrictions will take effect from Tuesday.

"These measures, indispensable in the fight to curb the virus' spread, will apply to Paris and the three departments immediately surrounding it, for a duration of two weeks," it said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies