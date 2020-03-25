Fast News

More than 400,000 people worldwide have been infected with coronavirus and over 18,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Here's the latest:

A couple wearing face masks wait for their flight at Wellington International Airport one day before the country goes on lockdown to stop any progress of the coronavirus, in Wellington on March 24, 2020. (AFP)

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

New Zealand declares emergency

New Zealand on Wednesday declared state of emergency, giving authorities powers that can be used to contain Covid-19.

New Zealand reported 47 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and three probable cases, ahead of the country heading into a complete lockdown at midnight.

New Zealand's Director General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, said at a news conference that the number of cases will continue to rise for at least 10 days before a turnaround.

100 new cases in South Korea

South Korea reported 100 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing its total infections to 9,137, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Australia cases surge past 2,250

Australia is grappling with an accelerating number of coronavirus infections that political leaders warned on Wednesday could start overwhelming intensive care units, as case numbers across the country surged past 2,250.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said on Wednesday that if the same long queues appearing outside offices of the main welfare agency, Centrelink, started occurring at hospitals, there would be fatal consequences.

"If this gets away from us, our health system will be overrun and people won't just be queuing for Centrelink payments, they'll be queuing for heart, lung machines and ventilators and intensive care beds and we know what that means - you cannot queue for intensive care," Andrews said in Melbourne.

Around half of the more than 2,250 Covid-19 cases recorded in Australia are in the state of New South Wales, the country's most populous, which includes the overnight addition of two young children, with a two-month old boy and a seven-year old girl testing positive.

Mexico's measures to prevent contagion

Mexico reported 405 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, up from 367 a day earlier, and five deaths overall, the health ministry said. Officials had previously reported four deaths from the fast-spreading virus.

Mexico's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it would stop issuing passports both in Mexico and abroad from March 27 to April 19 as a measure to prevent contagion.

Panama, Guatemala to widen curbs

Panama's government said on Tuesday it would widen a curfew to slow the spread of the coronavirus and require people to be in quarantine at all hours beginning on Wednesday, as the number of cases again jumped and two more people died.

Panama's Health Minister said the Central American country registered 443 cases of the virus, up from 345 the day before, and there were a total of eight deaths.

President Laurentino Cortizo did not specify how long the curfew would be in place, but added there would be "logical exceptions," including for health workers and certain businesses such as banks and supermarkets.

In Guatemala, lawmakers voted on Tuesday to extend the state of emergency due to the coronavirus for another 30 days.

The country now has 21 confirmed cases of the infection, the government said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies