Fast News

Death toll from Covid-19 pandemic crosses 247,000 with more than 3.5 million confirmed cases Here are the developments on the pandemic for May 4, 2020.

A travel advisory message is seen as New Zealand eases strict regulations implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease in Auckland, New Zealand, April 28, 2020. (Reuters)

Monday, May 4, 2020

Thailand reports 18 new virus cases, no new deaths

Thailand's new cases rose to 18, after falling to single-digits for the past week, but the country reported no new deaths.

Monday's report brought the total number of cases to 2,987 since the new virus was detected in Thailand in January, with a total of 54 deaths.

The new cases were migrants who were entering Thailand through an immigration checkpoint in the southern province of Songkhla, which shares a border with Malaysia, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

They were all being quarantined in an immigration detention centre, along with 42 cases found previously on April 25, Taweesin said.

Germany's confirmed 679 more cases

The number of confirmed cases in Germany rose by 793 to 166,343, data from tracker Worldometer showed.

The death toll rose by 43 to 6,909.

New Zealand reports no new cases for first time since mid-March



New Zealand has recorded no new cases of the coronavirus for the first time since March 16, the health ministry said at a news conference.

There were no additional virus-related fatalities, and the death toll remained at 20, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is 1,137, he said.

China reports three new cases, all imported

China reported three new coronavirus cases, up from two the day before, data from the national health authority showed.

All of the new cases were imported, the National Health Commission said.

The commission also reported 13 new asymptomatic cases for May 3, an increase of one from the previous day.

The number of confirmed cases in China has reached 82,880. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained at 4,633.

Australia reports 26 new cases

Australia reported 26 new Covid-19 cases, including a seven-year-old boy, across three states in the biggest daily jump in two weeks.

The number of new infections could rise still higher as more states and territories report case numbers throughout the day.

Authorities in New South Wales, the country's most populous state, closed the primary school attended by the infected boy for intensive cleaning as they attempt to trace the source of the infection.

In neighbouring Victoria state, a testing blitz returned 22 new cases, 19 of which were connected to a meat processing plant, authorities said. The northern state of Queensland reported three new cases, two of whom had been travelling overseas and one on a cruise ship.

Mexico reports 1,383 new cases, 93 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 1,383 new Covid-19 cases and 93 more deaths, bringing the country's total to 23,471 cases and 2,154 deaths.

Of Mexico's 32 federal entities, only two have registered fewer than 100 cases, deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told a news conference.

Trump says vaccine will be available by year's end

US President Donald Trump said a vaccine for the novel coronavirus will be available by the end of the year.

Trump also said the US government was putting its “full power and might” behind remdesivir, a drug that has shown early promise as a treatment for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

He commented during a televised town hall sponsored by Fox News Channel.

Trump said he now believes as many as 100,000 Americans could die in the pandemic, after the death toll passed his earlier estimates.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies