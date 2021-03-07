Fast News

The coronavirus has killed more than 2.5M people and infected over 117M worldwide. Here's the latest developments for March 7:

People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand's new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) safety measure that mandates wearing of a mask on public transport, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 31, 2020. (Reuters)

Sunday, March 7, 2021

New Zealand's Auckland emerges from weeklong lockdown

Auckland, New Zealand's biggest city, emerged from a strict weeklong lockdown imposed after a community cluster of the more contagious UK coronavirus variant.

There were no new local Covid-19 cases recorded, health officials said, allowing for the restrictions to ease. If no community cases are confirmed during the rest of Sunday, it would make a full seven days since the last community case.

There are still limits on public gatherings in the city of nearly two million, however, and masks are obligatory on public transport.

Footage on TVNZ, New Zealand's state-owned television network, showed people lining up at coffee shops on Sunday morning with many saying they were feeling relieved.

The government said it might ease restrictions in Auckland further on Friday, to bring them to the same level as in the rest of New Zealand.

Brazil's Sao Paulo goes into lockdown amid new virus wave

Full hospitals and rising Covid-19 infections forced the Sao Paulo government into a new lockdown, closing businesses in the hopes of reducing the state's caseload.

State health authorities say the number of cases continues to climb alarmingly, with restrictions applied for at least the next two weeks.

Even the 44-bed Barradas field hospital in Brazil's largest city, which only opened on February 8, was fully occupied.

State Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn compared the situation to a "war", inviting people to "take responsibility" and abide by the measures.

Mexico reports 6,561 new cases and 779 more deaths



Mexico's health ministry reported 6,561 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 779 fatalities, bringing its total to 2,125,866 infections and 190,357 deaths.

Officials have been frustrated by bottlenecks in the vaccine supply and raised concerns that wealthy countries are hoarding vaccines against Covid-19.

Mexico has so far administered roughly 2.7 million vaccine doses, enough for about 1.1% of the population.

No Covid vaccine mandate for NBA players – commissioner

NBA commissioner Adam Silver says the league won't require players to be vaccinated against Covid-19, but if progress continues against the virus the league can play a normal schedule in "relatively full" arenas next season.

Silver said there are no plans for any overseas exhibition or regular-season games in the upcoming campaign, but he remains confident teams will be able to play a full 82-game schedule starting next October and ending in June.

The commissioner said he believed it was a "personal decision" whether to be vaccinated "that players need to make just like everyone in our communities needs to make."

Chile donates 20,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine to Ecuador



Ecuador has received a donation of some 20,000 doses of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine from Chile, Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno said, in a sign of the stark disparities in South American countries' inoculation campaigns.

Chile, one of Latin America's wealthiest countries, ranks sixth in the world for per-capita vaccine shots administered, according to Reuters data, with a quarter of the population now having received a dose.

By contrast, Ecuador's slow rollout has prompted criticism of Moreno by municipal authorities, who are planning to import vaccines on their own.

The Andean country had administered some 65,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as of Friday, namely to healthcare workers and nursing home residents.

Oral Covid treatment yields promising trial data – drugmakers



German pharmaceutical giant Merck and a US partner reported promising results in trials of a drug administered orally to fight Covid-19, saying it helps reduce patients' viral load.

In January, Merck halted work on two Covid vaccine candidates but has pressed on with research into two products to treat the disease, including a pill-based one called molnupiravir, which it has developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

This drug caused a significant drop in patients' viral load after five days of treatment with it, Merck said at a meeting with infectious disease experts.

