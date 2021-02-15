Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2.4 million people and infected more than 109.3 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for February 15:

Travellers stand at Terminal 2 of Heathrow Airport, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in London, Britain on February 14, 2021. (Reuters)

Monday, February 15, 2021

England's quarantine hotels open in bid to keep Covid variants out

Passengers arriving in England from Monday from any of 33 "red list" countries will have to spend 14 days quarantined in a hotel room under new border restrictions designed to stop new variants of the coronavirus.

The launch of the system, which had already been set out earlier this month, marks the government's latest effort to prevent another relapse into crisis after a second wave of a more contagious Covid-19 variant forced the country into a prolonged lockdown at the start of the year.

New cases, deaths and hospitalisations are falling sharply and the rollout of vaccines has reached more than 15 million people, but ministers are still wary that new mutations from overseas might unravel that progress.

The government has lined up 4,963 hotel rooms that must be booked in advance as part of a 'quarantine package'. These hotels will have a "visible security presence", the government said.

A further 58,000 rooms are on standby.

Countries on the red list include South Africa and Brazil - both of which have seen variants of the virus that could reduce the efficacy of existing vaccines.

Arrivals from countries not on the red list are required to quarantine at home for 10 days and take two Covid-19 tests.

The tougher quarantine restrictions also carry heavy fines and penalties with potential prison sentences of up to 10 years.

Mexico's death toll rises to 174,207

Mexico's health ministry has reported 436 new deaths from coronavirus in the country, bringing the toll to 174,207.

Virus variants challenge US vaccine efforts

As US coronavirus vaccination efforts ramp up, a growing number of virus variants could challenge the public health response.

Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles told Reuters that a new coronavirus variant found in California drove a surge in cases during the Christmas-New Year holiday period.

Dr. Jasmine Plummer compared the CAL.20C variant to another high-contagious variant, first discovered in the United Kingdom.

"We are learning a lot from the strains. If we look at the UK variant, we're actually learning that it's more infectious."

On Sunday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said there are over 1,000 cases of the British coronavirus variant known as B117 in the United States.

She added that it may become the dominant strain by the end of March.

The highly transmissible South African mutation was also first detected in the United States at the end of January.

Reuters data on Sunday showed there were more than 27 million coronavirus cases in the US. The nation's death toll is steadily climbing toward half a million.

Brazil reports 24,759 new cases, 713 deaths

Brazil has recorded 24,759 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 713 more deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 9.8 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 239,245, according to ministry data.

Australia suspends travel 'bubble' with New Zealand

Australia has suspended quarantine-free travel with neighbouring New Zealand after three new community cases of Covid-19 were detected in Auckland over the weekend.

New Zealand, however, said on Sunday it was locking down its largest city after new cases emerged in the country, which has been credited with virtually eliminating the virus within its borders.

Australia’s chief medical officer, Paul Kelly, convened an urgent meeting late on Sunday and it was decided that all flights originating in New Zealand would be classified as "Red Zone" flights for an initial period of 72 hours from Monday.

"As a result of this, all people arriving on such flights originating within this three-day period will need to go into 14 days of supervised hotel quarantine," Australia's Department of Health said on its website.

The travel bubble was set up so that New Zealanders could get to Australia without needing to spend 14 days in a hotel, although quarantine was mandatory for people travelling in the other direction.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that genomic sequencing of the late st Covid-19 community cases showed they were the variant B1.1.7, the more transmissible variant first detected in the UK.

The source of the new cases is still unknown as results do not link directly to any other positive cases detected in New Zealand to date.

