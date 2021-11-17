Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 255M people and killed over 5.1M worldwide. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for November 17:

New Zealand to ease Auckland domestic border curbs in December

Domestic borders around New Zealand's largest city Auckland will reopen from December 15 for fully vaccinated people and those with negative test results, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Auckland is the epicentre of an outbreak of the infectious Delta variant of the virus and been locked off from the rest of the country for over 90 days now.

But with more than 80% of Auckland and the rest of country fully vaccinated it was time to open up the ability to travel again, Ardern sa id at a news conference.

Brazil registers 132 deaths

Brazil registered 132 deaths and 4,918 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 611,478 deaths and 21,965,684 total confirmed cases.

Mexico reports 735 cases

Mexico's health ministry reported 735 new virus cases and 37 more fatalities, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 291,241 and the total number of cases to 3,847,243.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both cases and deaths.

Bangladesh begins vaccinating slum dwellers

Bangladesh kicked off a vaccination drive for slum dwellers against the virus at a large slum in the capital.

The special campaign began in Dhaka’s Korail slum located close to the city’s upscale residential areas of Gulshan and Banani.

“We will vaccinate all of our people, including slum dwellers across the country,” said Health Minister Zahid Maleque, speaking at a local event.

Dutch plan to drop 'corona pass' for unvaccinated faces political push back

The Dutch government's plan to scrap the "corona pass" for people not vaccinated against the virus faced strong opposition in parliament, including from within the ruling coalition.

The pass, which grants access to indoor public venues, is now available to people who have been vaccinated, have recovered from the virus or have tested negative for the virus. Under a proposal put forward by caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday, the last option would be dropped.

Slovakia plans curbs on those unvaccinated as hospitals fill up

Slovakia's hospitals are in a critical situation dealing with a surge in infections and the government will approve measures on Thursday to limit access to services for unvaccinated people, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said.

Europe has again become the epicentre of the pandemic, prompting countries like Slovakia and neighbouring Austria to re-introduce restrictions in the run-up to Christmas.

