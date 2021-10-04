Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 235M people and killed over 4.8M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for October 4:

Pupils attend class at an elementary school where protective face masks against the Covid-19 are not mandatory anymore in Labouheyre, southwestern France on October 4, 2021. (AFP)

Monday, October 4, 2021

Covid-19 variants are better at travelling through the air: studies

Newer variants of the Covid-19 such as Alpha and Delta are far more transmissible, contracting much more people than the original virus, according to the two new studies reported by the New York Times.

These two new studies provide a possible explanation, "The virus is evolving to spread more efficiently through air."

Russia records 883 more fatalities

Russia has registered 25,781 more coronavirus cases and 883 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to the official data.

India sees 20,799 additional cases

India records 20,799 additional Covid-19 cases and 180 fatalities, the health ministry reports.

New Zealand drops elimination strategy under pressure from Delta

New Zealand has abandoned its long-standing strategy of eliminating coronavirus amid a persistent Delta outbreak, and will instead look to live with the virus and control its spread as its vaccination rate rises.

The Pacific nation was among just a handful of countries to bring virus cases down to zero last year and largely stayed virus-free until an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant in mid-August frustrated efforts to stamp out transmission.

"With this outbreak and Delta the return to zero is incredibly difficult," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference in a major policy shift.

Germany logs 3,088 cases

Germany has reported 3,088 more Covid-19 cases and 7 fatalities, according to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

Tokyo daily cases total 87, lowest since November 2

Tokyo's government has said that new daily infections declined to 87, the lowest since November 2 last year.

Cases have been on the decline since peaking at more than 5,000 a day in August amid a wave driven by the infectious Delta variant. Tokyo and much of Japan last week exited a state of emergency over the virus that had lasted for almost six months.

EU nations' plans diverge amid booster data dilemma



A patchwork of campaigns for an extra Covid-19 shot are being rolled out across the European Union even before the region's drug watchdog rules on whether they are safe and effective.

Italy, France, Germany, and Ireland have already started to administer booster shots and the Netherlands plans to do so soon but only to people who are immuno-suppressed.

But several EU countries are waiting for the European Medicines Agency to give its opinion this week.

The fragmented picture mirrors the different approaches seen in the roll-out of shots across one of the world's wealthiest regions at the turn of the year.

They also highlight the lack of consensus among scientists about how broadly they are needed, while governments seek to revive their ailing economies, fight the more infectious Delta variant, and avoid further lockdowns in the winter.

Australia's new cases top 2,000

Australia has reported 2,029 new Covid-19 infections, up from Sunday, even as its two most populous states remained under extended lockdowns and vaccination rates rose.

The state of New South Wales, of which Sydney is the capital, reported 623 new cases and six deaths, down from 667 cases and 10 deaths on Sunday.

Victoria state reported 1,377 new infections, up from 1,220 on Sunday. There were also four new deaths.

Victoria's case count was, however, down from a record high of 1,488 on Saturday, the highest for any state since the start of the pandemic last year.

Mexico reports 211 deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 2,980 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 211 fatalities, bringing its total to 3,681,960 infections and 278,801 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60 percent higher than the official count.

