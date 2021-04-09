Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2.92 million people and infected over 135.25 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for April 10:

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken on October 31, 2020. (Reuters Archive)

Saturday, April 10

No 'causal' link found yet between J&J vaccine and blood clots

Top US health authorities have said that they have not yet found a "causal" link between Johnson & Johnson's Covid shot and blood clots, as the EU drug regulator probed possible instances among those who have received the vaccine.

"At this time, we have not found a causal relationship with vaccination and we are continuing our investigation and assessment of these cases," said a statement from the US Food and Drug Administration.

The regulatory agency said it was aware of "a few individuals" in the United States who had suffered clots and low levels of platelets in the blood after receiving J&J's vaccine.

"Both conditions can have many different causes," the FDA said. "We will keep the public updated as we learn more."

Four cases, one fatal, of rare clots with low blood platelets were reported among those vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement.

Brazil registers 3,693 new deaths

Brazil has registered 3,693 Covid-19 deaths and 93,317 additional cases, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 348,718 total coronavirus deaths and 13,373,174 total confirmed cases.

Mali tightens Covid restrictions

Mali has decided to tighten restrictions aimed at curbing Covid-19, suspending events while closing leisure centres due to an increase in infections in the West African nation.

National authorities in a statement spoke of "a worrying increase in the spread of the disease in the country."

All leisure centres will be closed from Saturday until April 25, while festivals and other events will be suspended for 15 days with immediate effect.

They also announced a new free distribution of masks and a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, while pledging to speed up the acquisition of vaccine doses.

Mali, a poor country of about 20 million people hard hit by jihadist violence, has officially reported more than 11,300 Covid-19 infections and 404 deaths.

Ireland adds US, France, Italy, Canada to hotel quarantine regime

Ireland has added the United States, Canada, Belgium, France and Italy to its list of countries where arrivals will be subject to mandatory hotel quarantine, tightening some of Europe's toughest travel restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Ireland will also require passengers from all countries to have booked a Covid-19 test for five days post-arrival in addition to one taken in the days before travelling when they land in the country, the health ministry said in a statement.

The government also added Armenia, Bangladesh, Bermuda, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Curacao, Kenya, Luxembourg, Maldives, Pakistan, Turkey and Ukraine to the list.

Brazilian officials to inspect Russia's Sputnik V factory

Officials from Brazilian health regulator Anvisa will next week begin inspections of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine factory in Russia, the agency has said in a statement.

The officials aim to clear up questions about production methods needed to apply for emergency use authorization and import to Brazil, it said.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by telephone on Tuesday about buying and domestically manufacturing the drug, Bolsonaro's office said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies