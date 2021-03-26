Fast News

Covid-19 has infected 126 million people and has claimed 2.7 million lives. Following are pandemic-related updates for March 26.

A healthcare worker soothes a Covid-19 patient in a field hospital in Mexico City, March 11, 2021 (AP)

Friday, March 26, 2021

Mexico deaths pass 200,000

Mexico has become the world's third country to surpass 200,000 coronavirus deaths, following the United States and Brazil.

The nation's Covid-19 fatality toll now stands at 200,211, the health ministry said in its daily update.

EU warns will block AstraZeneca jabs

AstraZeneca cannot export any more vaccines from Europe until it makes good on its contracts with the European Union, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said after a meeting of the leaders of the 27-nation bloc.

"We have to and want to explain to our European citizens that they get their fair share," she told a news conference late on Thursday, adding that companies had to honour their contracts with the EU before exporting to other regions. "And this is of course the case with AstraZeneca," von der Leyen said.

"I think it is clear for the company that, first of all the company has to catch up, has to honour the contract it has with the European member states, before it can engage again in exporting vaccines."

US gives Palestinians $15 mln

The Biden administration is giving the Palestinians $15 million to aid in their Covid-19 response in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, the US State Department said in a statement.

The funds from the US Agency for International Development would help support efforts by the Catholic Relief Services in healthcare facilities as well as address food insecurity, the statement said.

Venezuela business group proposes directly buying 6 million vaccines

Venezuela's largest business organisation has presented a proposal to buy 6 million vaccine shots for private sector workers and families, a plan that would require the approval of the government of Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela has received 700,000 doses, of which 500,000 were donated by Sinopharm and the rest are Sputnik V. Opposition leaders are separately negotiating to buy vaccines via the Covax program using funds frozen in the United States.

The plan would not generate profit for any of those involved, Fedecamaras president Ricardo Cusanno said, adding that it would only use vaccines that had been approved for use by the health ministry.

The vaccines would be distributed over four and a half months in 100 private clinics, Cusanno said. The funds would come from companies or potentially from financing by multilateral lenders, he said.

Peru hits new case record

Peru has registered a record high of 11,260 new coronavirus cases in a single day as it suffers from the spread of a more contagious variant first identified in Brazil, a shortage of medical equipment, and overstretched hospitals.

Peru's total caseload since the virus first hit in March last year is now 1,492,519 and 50,656 deaths, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday night.

During the first wave of infections, Peru reached its peak with 10,143 infected on August 16, according to official data.

In this second wave, the country is seeing the impact of a new COVID variant known as P1 first discovered in neighbouring Brazil. Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay are also seeing infections peak, according to data gathered by Reuters.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies