The Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 101 million people around the world, with over 2.1 million fatalities. Here are updates for January 29:

A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George's University hospital in London, October 7, 2020. (AP)

Friday, January 29, 2021:

Mexico reports 1,506 more coronavirus deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 18,670 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 1,506 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,825,519 cases and 155,145 deaths.

The latest death toll brings the total past India's tally, giving Mexico the third-highest tally worldwide.

Novavax says vaccine 89 percent effective in UK trial

Novavax Inc said its coronavirus vaccine was 89.3 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 in a trial conducted in the United Kingdom, and was nearly as effective in protecting against the more highly contagious variant first discovered in the UK, according to a preliminary analysis.

A mid-stage trial of the vaccine in South Africa, where a troubling new variant of the virus is common, showed 60 percent effectiveness among people who did not have HIV.

Novavax shares surged 34 percent in after hours trading following release of the trial results on the same day the United States reported its first cases of the South African variant.

Novavax is already stockpiling vaccine at six operating manufacturing locations, and said it expects a total of eight plants in seven countries to produce at the rate of 2 billion doses per year, including from the Serum Institute of India.

The company on a conference call noted that this was interim data and executives said they expect it will be two to three months before they are ready to apply for authorisation with regulators.

Turkey to receive remainder of second Sinovac vaccine consignment

Turkey will receive the remaining portion of a second consignment of 10 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech by Friday morning, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, allowing a nationwide rollout to continue.

Turkey received 6.5 million doses of the second consignment on Monday, following an initial consignment of 3 million doses nearly a month ago. It has so far vaccinated nearly 1.7 million people, mostly health workers and elderly people, according to health ministry data.

"The first portion of the 10 million dose second consignment of inactive vaccine had arrived at the weekend.

As of this morning (Friday), the second portion will have arrived in our country. Vaccines consignments will continue in accordance with the procurement programme," Koca said on Twitter.

Brazil researchers find people infected with two strains

Researchers in southern Brazil said they have discovered patients infected with two different strains of the new coronavirus simultaneously, reflecting concerns about the growing number of variants in the country.

The researchers, who posted their findings on medical website medRxiv, said their study would be the first in the world to confirm co-infection with two strains of the coronavirus. The study has yet to be published in a scientific journal and has not been peer reviewed.

The patients, both in their 30s, were infected in late November with the P.2 variant of coronavirus identified in Rio, also known as the B.1.1.28 lineage, and simultaneously tested positive for a second variant of the virus.

Their symptoms were reportedly mild, with a dry cough in one case, and coughing, sore throat and headache in the second. They did not require hospitalization.

The cases underscore how many variants could already be circulating in Brazil and raise concerns among scientists that the co-existence of two strains in the same body could speed up mutations of new variants of coronavirus.

New York prosecutor says state 'undercounted' nursing home deaths

New York state’s health department may have undercounted the Covid-19 death toll among state nursing home residents by as much as 50 percent, according to a report released by the state attorney general's office.

The report, issued while the state prosecutor's office continues to investigate nursing homes' response to the Covid-19 pandemic, indicated that some facilities underreported deaths to the state health department. It also noted that the health department has not counted the deaths of nursing home residents who were transferred to and died in hospitals, contributing to a drastic underrepresentation of the nursing home death toll.

According to the report, the Department of Health's numbers for nursing home Covid-19 deaths – 6,423 from March through the beginning of August, based on records from 619 nursing homes – could be as much as 50 percent lower than the reality.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies