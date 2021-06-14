Fast News

Coronavirus has claimed lives of more than 3.8M people and infected over 176M globally. Here are the latest Covid-related developments for June 14:

Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and syringe are seen in front of displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. (Reuters Archive)

Monday, June 14:

Novavax vaccine more than 90% effective in US trial



Vaccine maker Novavax said Monday its Covid-19 shot was highly effective against the disease and also protected against variants in a large study in the US and Mexico, potentially offering the world yet another weapon against the virus at a time when developing countries are desperate for doses.

The two-shot vaccine was about 90 percent effective overall, and preliminary data showed it was safe, the American company said. That would put the vaccine about on par with Pfizer's and Moderna's.

Turkey administers record daily Covid jabs

Turkey had administered over 781,000 coronavirus vaccine doses, which marked the highest daily jabs in a day, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

Turkey has administered over 34.49 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, including first doses to nearly one-fourth of the country’s population of some 83.6 million, the ministry said.

More than 20.73 million people have gotten their first doses, while nearly 13.76 million have been fully vaccinated, according to ministry data.

Meanwhile, the country reported 5,626 new coronavirus cases and 74 more fatalities on Monday.

UK PM Johnson delays restriction easing until July 19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has delayed his plans to lift Covid-19 lockdown restrictions by a month, citing the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant and announcing plans to use the extra time to speed up vaccination.

"I think it is sensible to wait just a little longer," he told a news conference, he said. The removal of restrictions would now take place on July 19, instead of June 21 as previously hoped.

Zambia records 27 new deaths, second highest since pandemic began

Zambia has reported 27 Covid-19 deaths, the second-highest daily spike since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The Southern African nation is now "seriously" considering a lockdown to control the current third wave of the pandemic, said Kennedy Malama, an official at the Health Ministry.

With 1,388 new cases, the cumulative number has reached 113,134 infections, 1,416 related deaths and 98,994 recoveries.

Zambia is currently administering Sinopharm, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines to its population of just over 18 million.

As many as 147,115 doses were administered until June 2, according to Our World in Data, a tracking website.

Italy reports 36 coronavirus deaths, 907 new cases

Italy has reported 36 coronavirus-related deaths against 26 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 907 from 1,390.

Italy has registered 127,038 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.25 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,465 on Monday, down from 3,542 a day earlier.

There were 11 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 20 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 536 from a previous 565.

Some 79,524 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 134,136, the health ministry said.

Philippines prolongs curbs in capital, more areas under strict quarantine

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has extended partial coronavirus curbs in the capital and nearby provinces until end-June, but placed more areas under tighter quarantine measures because of rising infections and high hospital occupancy.

Covid-19 cases in the capital region, home to at least 13 million people, have eased from their peak in April, but provinces are battling surges, showing that the pandemic is far from over in the Southeast Asian nation.

In a weekly national address, Duterte told the public to get inoculated and comply with health regulations. "If you do not get vaccinated, you will really die."

The government imposed tighter measures in nine cities and 12 provinces, including those in central and southern Philippines, that limit the operating capacity of businesses and shut down non-essential establishments.

With more than 1.3 million Covid-19 cases and nearly 23,000 deaths, the Philippines has the second highest number of infections and casualties in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.

Duterte also extended a ban on inbound travel from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates until June 30, to prevent the spread of more infectious variants from abroad.

Travellers coming directly from those countries, or with a history of travel to any of them within the last 14 days, will be denied entry.

WTO head hopes for deal by July on vaccine-sharing

The head of the World Trade Organization has said that she hoped that members could reach an agreement by July on improving access to Covid-19 vaccines after months of talks on waiving drug firms' intellectual property rights.

"It's going to be tough because there are still differences but we hope we can get to a pragmatic approach," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told a virtual UN forum.

"I'm in a hurry and I want us to get some agreement by July because lives are important."

Russia reports 13,721 cases

Russia has reported 13,721 new coronavirus cases, including 6,590 in the capital, after the number of daily infections rose sharply last week and Moscow declared a four-day public holiday to reduce the spread of the virus.

The new cases took the total number of infections in Russia to 5,222,408.

The Russian coronavirus task force said that 371 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 126,801.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate tally and has said that Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to the virus from the beginning of the pandemic to the end of April.

South Korea eases restrictions on concerts, sports games

South Korea has begun easing restrictions on large concerts and sports events after announcing last week it would loosen a series of virus curbs as the country pushes ahead with its vaccination drive.

Up to 4,000 people will be allowed to attend K-Pop concerts and other cultural shows from Monday, up massively from a capacity limit of below 100 people since late last year, according to measures announced by health officials on Friday.

Sports stadiums will be able to operate at a 30 percent to 50 percent capacity, depending on the districts, up from 10 percent previously.

Ex-head of Myanmar's vaccination programme arrested

The former head of Myanmar's immunisation programme has been arrested and faces charges of high treason for colluding with opponents of the military authorities, state media reported.

Myanmar's healthcare system and coronavirus prevention measures have collapsed since the army seized power on February 1 and overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose government had successfully stopped two waves of the virus.

On Sunday, reported cases surged to their highest since shortly after the coup.

India eases rules as new cases dip to two-month low

Many Indian states have eased coronavirus restrictions including the capital Delhi, where authorities allowed all shops and malls to open, as the number of new infections dropped to the lowest in more than two months.

Experts have cautioned against a full re-opening as India has vaccinated only about 5 percent of its estimated 950 million adults with the necessary two doses, leaving millions vulnerable.

India reported 70,421 new infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest since March 31, data from the health ministry showed.

The South Asian country's total case load now stands at 29.51 million, while total fatalities are at 374,305, the data showed. India added 3,921 deaths overnight.

Taiwan reports 185 cases

Taiwan has reported 185 new domestic Covid-19 infections, slightly up from the previous day's figure of 174.

Ukraine reports lowest number of cases in a year

Ukraine has registered the lowest daily number of new infections over the past 24 hours for nearly a year, health ministry data showed.

The ministry reported 420 new virus cases as of June 14, the lowest since June 8, 2020, when it registered 394 cases.

The number of recorded new infections usually dips on Mondays due to fewer registrations over the weekend.

Ukraine, which has a population of 41 million, has been among the most affected European countries so far, with around 2.22 million cases and 51,692 deaths as of June 14.

Germany's cases rise by 549 – RKI

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 549 to 3,715,518, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 10 to 89,844, the tally showed.

Brazil sees nearly 38,000 cases as deaths soar

Brazil has reported 1,129 Covid-19 deaths and 37,948 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said.

Nearly 490,000 people in the country have died from the virus during the pandemic, with 17.4 million people infected, the data showed.

Infections drop in Australia's Victoria state

Australia's Victoria state, which was a coronavirus hotspot until last week, has reported two new locally acquired Covid-19 cases.

The new infections follow low single-digit numbers over the weekend and pose little threat to the community as the people were already in isolation, health authorities said.

"The two new locally acquired cases are primary close contacts of existing cases, with no community exposure during their infectious period," Victoria's Health Department said.

Australia's second most-populous state has recorded 94 cases in its latest wave of Covid-19 infections, which triggered a two-week snap lockdown late last month. Victoria emerged from the lockdown on Friday as new cases declined, but some physical-distancing rules remain.

UK to announce delay to end of Covid restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce that the end of Covid-19 restrictions will be delayed following concern about the rapid rise of infections of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Under a roadmap outlined by Johnson back in February, the government signalled all social restrictions imposed to control the spread of the disease would be lifted "no earlier" than June 21, when pubs, clubs and other hospitality venues could fully reopen.

But, in recent weeks there has been a fast growth again in the number of new cases caused by the Delta variant, first discovered in India, which health officials believe to be 60 percent more transmissible than the previous dominant strain and scientists warn could trigger a third wave of infections.

Johnson has refused to deny suggestions in the British media that the end of lockdown would be delayed by up to a month, saying in recent days there was "serious concern" about rising infections and hospitalisations.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies