The Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 104 million people around the world, with over 2.27 million fatalities. Here are developments for February 4:

Lucy Y. Powderly (R) receives a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from sergeant Julia Benson (L) of the Illinois Army National Guard at a vaccination centre established at Triton College in River Grove, Illinois, on February 3, 2021. (AFP)

Thursday, February 4, 2021:

More people vaccinated than total global cases

More people are now vaccinated against Covid-19 than have been infected by the virus that has swept the globe over the past year, a milestone on the road to ending the pandemic, based on data reported on Wednesday.

Despite the landmark data, it remains unclear how long it will take to vaccinate the world. Many of those vaccinated have received only one of two doses required.

A total of 104.9 million vaccine doses have been administered, according to University of Oxford-based Our Worldin Data and the latest data on Wednesday from the US-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Brazil registers 1,254 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil has registered 56,002 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday and 1,254 related deaths, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

The country has registered 9,339,420 total confirmed cases and 227,563 deaths due to the virus, the highest death toll outside the United States.

Vietnam reports 37 more infections

Vietnam has reported 37more local Covid-19 infections in a fresh outbreak, all linked to a factory in the northern province of Hai Duong, where the coronavirus was first found last week after nearly two months.

Those cases have been put under quarantine after the virus was detected and has no chance to spread further, the health ministry said.

The outbreak has spread to at least 10 cities and provinces, including the economic hub Ho Chi Minh City and the capital Hanoi. Vietnam has recorded 1,948 coronavirus cases in total, with 35 deaths

American Airlines warns of as many as 13,000 layoffs

American Airlines will notify 13,000 workers that they could be laid off due the prolonged industry downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the carrier has said.

The airline expects to fly at least 45 percent less in the first quarter, American's executives said in a letter to employees, extending the industry slump as expectations for a travel recovery are delayed due to the slow rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

Colombia's vaccine plan may face delays: president

Colombia's plan to vaccinate over 35 million people against the coronavirus this year could face delays, President Ivan Duque has said, even as he reiterated his confidence pharmaceutical companies will meet delivery deadlines.

The country said last week it had secured 61.5 million vaccine doses from a raft of pharmaceutical companies and via the World Health Organization-backed COVAX scheme. It plans to inoculate 70 percent of its 50 million people to reach herd immunity.

But in a midweek media briefing Duque recognised the process could face delays, including potential export limits placed on vaccines by other countries and a low uptake of shots amid circulating disinformation.

"Are there risks [to the roll-out]? Yes, without doubt risks exist," Duque said.

Canada's Ontario to reopen schools as cases drop

Canada's most populous province, Ontario, will resume in-person classes for primary and secondary students across all regions by Feb. 16, with most areas reopening on Feb. 8, the province's education ministry has said.

Schools in Toronto, nearby York and Peel will reopen last, on Feb. 16. Schools in southern Ontario, where most residents live, remained closed after the winter break amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, but some began to reopen on Monday.

New cases have dropped steadily in recent weeks.

Kuwait suspends entry for non-citizens for two weeks

Kuwait has said it will suspend entry for non-citizens for two weeks as of Feb. 7 following a rise in coronavirus cases in the Gulf Arab state.

The cabinet decision read out at a televised press conference said first-degree relatives, such as parents and children, and accompanying domestic workers would be exempt, and that all those entering the country would have to quarantine.

Kuwait on Wednesday registered 756 new Covid-19 cases to take the total to 167,410. It had seen daily infections fall below 300 late last year from a peak of more than 1,000 in May.

Neighbouring Saudi Arabia has also said it would suspend entry to the kingdom from 20 countries, with the exception of Saudi citizens, diplomats, and medical practitioners and their families.

