Coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 4.3 million people and infected over 208 million globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for August 17:

People sign up to take a coronavirus disease test at a mobile testing van in Times Square in New York City, US, on August 16, 2021. (Reuters)

Indoor vaccine mandate begins in New York

New York City began requiring proof of coronavirus vaccinations for anyone wanting to partake in much of public life including dining at an indoor restaurant, working out at a gym or strolling through a museum.

The list of public venues widened as Mayor Bill de Blasio moved forward with an unprecedented move by the country’s largest city to goad more people into getting vaccinated and control a pandemic that has wrought havoc on the economy and people’s day-to-day lives.

While the new requirement goes into effect, enforcement won’t begin until September 13 to give the public and employees more time to receive at least the required first shot.

Mexico reports 7,172 new Covid-19 cases, 272 more deaths

Mexico registered 7,172 new Covid-19 infections and 272 more deaths, health ministry data showed, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 3,108,438 and the death toll to 248,652.

Turkey has given 84.57M coronavirus vaccine shots so far

Turkey has administered over 84.57 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures.

The country continues its intensive vaccination campaign to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as everyone aged 16 and older is eligible for vaccine shots.

According to the Health Ministry, over 44.37 million people have gotten their first doses, while more than 33.37 million are now fully vaccinated.

Turkey is also administering third Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, and over 6.81 million such doses have been given.

To date, 71.46 percent of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of the two-step vaccines.

Brazil reports 14,471 new coronavirus cases, 434 deaths

Brazil recorded 14,471 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, along with 434 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 20.3 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 569,492, according to ministry data.

Some Hawaii private schools mandate vaccination

Some private schools in Hawaii are mandating coronavirus vaccination for students, faculty and staff.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser says Parker School in Waimea on the Big Island will require all employees and eligible students to be vaccinated by October 1.

The coeducational day school will test all students and employees for the virus before the school year. It plans to provide weekly testing while infection rates remain high on the Big Island.

In Honolulu, the ’Iolani School is requiring all eligible students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated or seek a health or religious exemption.

Iran introduces new measures as Covid death toll increases

New measures come into force aimed at reining in record coronavirus deaths in Iran, including restrictions on driving between provinces until August 27 as well as the closure of government buildings, banks and non-essential shops until Sunday.

Australia's Victoria reports slight rise in local Covid-19 cases

Australia's Victoria state reported a slight rise in locally acquired cases of Covid-19, the first day after officials reinstated a night curfew and extended a hard lockdown in Melbourne, the state capital. A total of 24 new local cases were detected in the state, up from 22 a day earlier.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies