The coronavirus pandemic has now infected nearly 22 million people and has cut more than 772,000 lives short. Here are the updates for August 17:

Medical staff take a Covid-19 test from a visitor to a drive-through community based assessment centre in Christchurch, New Zealand, August 13, 2020 (AP)

Monday, August 17, 2020

China reports 22 new cases

China has reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 16, the health authority said.

There were no new deaths, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

China also reported 37 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 16 a day earlier.

As of August 16, mainland China had a total of 84,849 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

Australia reports 25 deaths

Australia has recorded its biggest one-day rise in Covid-19 deaths, though the state at the epicentre of the country's outbreak said the number of new infections held steady.

Victoria state said 25 people had died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, more than the previous worst daily toll of 21 reported nationally on Aug 12.

Authorities in the southeastern state said 282 new cases had been detected, about the same as the 279 cases reported on Sunday.

Those numbers are well below the peak of more than 700 daily cases in Victoria earlier this month and health officials are confident strict lockdown measures are working to contain the virus.

Australia has logged 23,500 cases and 421 deaths, far fewer than many other developed nations.

New Zealand delays election

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has delayed New Zealand's elections by four weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak in Auckland.

The election had been scheduled for September 19 but will now be held on October 17. Opposition parties had sought a delay after the virus outbreak prompted the government last week to put Auckland under a two-week lockdown and halted election campaigning.

Before the latest outbreak, New Zealand had gone 102 days without any known community transmission of the virus, and life had returned to normal for most people, with restaurants and schools open and sports fans back in stadiums.

Mexico cases rise to 522,162

Mexico's health ministry has reported 4,448 new confirmed cases and 214 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 522,162 cases and 56,757 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Jordan to isolate city near Syria after spike

Jordan will seal off a city near the Syrian border following the largest daily rise in four months in virus infections, which officials say have come mainly from its northern neighbour.

The health ministry said half of the 39 cases recorded in the last 24 hours were from Ramtha city, near the Syrian border.

Officials say truck drivers and individuals entering the kingdom from the Jaber border crossing with Syria are spreading the virus.

Ramtha will be isolated as of Monday with the authorities re-imposing restrictions on movement in the first such reversal of a provincial area since the authorities eased a nationwide lockdown last June.

Jordan, with one of the lowest infection cases in the region, has reported 1,378 cases and 11 deaths from Covid-19.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies