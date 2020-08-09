Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has now infected over 19.8 million people and has killed more than 729,000. Here are the latest updates for August 9:

Residents exercise at Hagley Park as the country marks 100 days since it stamped out the spread of the coronavirus, Christchurch, New Zealand, Aug. 9, 2020. (AP)

Sunday, August 9, 2020

New Zealand records 100 days without domestic case

New Zealand marked 100 days without a domestic transmission of the virus, but warned against complacency as countries like Vietnam and Australia which once had the virus under control now battle a resurgence in infections.

New Zealand's successful fight against the pandemic has made the Pacific island nation of 5 million one of the safest places in the world right now.

New Zealanders have returned to normal life, but authorities are concerned that people were now refusing testing, not using the government contact tracing apps, and even ignoring basic hygiene rules.

Germany's cases rise by 555

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 555 to 215,891, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by one to 9,196, the tally showed.

Indian doctors ask for support as 196 die so far

The Indian Medical Association says 196 doctors have died of the virus so far and, in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requested adequate care for physicians and their families.

The Health Ministry recorded nearly 64,000 new cases in the past 24 hours for a total of 2,153,010.

At least 628,747 patients are still undergoing treatment.

India also recorded 861 fatalities, driving the death toll to 43,379.

India has been posting an average of around 50,000 new cases a day since mid-June and has the third-highest caseload in the world after the US and Brazil.

Sources of many cases in Victoria untraceable

The premier of Australia’s Victoria state says more than 2,700 active cases have no known source and remain the primary concern of health authorities.

Victoria saw a welcome drop in its new Covid-19 cases with 394 but a record 17 deaths, including two people in their 50s in the last 24 hours.

It took the hard-hit state’s toll to 210 and the Australian total of deaths to 295.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said confirmed cases also include almost 1,000 health care workers.

Decline in Hong Kong's cases continues

Hong Kong has seen a further decline in new cases, with just 69 reported as of Sunday.

Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection said 67 were locally transmitted and the other two brought from overseas.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the total for the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city at 47 among 3,938 cases.

Hong Kong has instituted strict measures to prevent new infections and the center urged members of the public to avoid going out, having social contact or dining out.

China reports 23 new cases

China has reported 23 new cases in the mainland, the country’s health authority said.

Among the new cases, 15 were locally transmitted and eight were imported infections, the National Health Commission said in a statement published on its website.

The total number of infections in mainland China now stands at 84,619, with the death toll unchanged at 4,634.

Brazil surpasses 10,000 coronavirus deaths

Brazil has surpassed 100,000 deaths and three million cases of infection.

With 100,477 fatalities and 3,012,412 confirmed cases, the South American country of 212 million people is the second hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, after the US.

The health ministry reported 905 new deaths in the past 24 hours, as well as 49,970 new cases.

Mexico's virus death toll exceeds 52,000

Mexico has reported 6,495 new virus cases and 695 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 475,902 cases and 52,006 deaths.

Officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Mexico has the third highest coronavirus death tally globally, behind the US and Brazil.

South Africa virus deaths pass 10,000

More than 10,000 people have died from the virus in South Africa since the pandemic arrived in the country in March.

Africa's most industrialised economy has registered 553,188 infections, more than half of the continental caseload, and the fifth-biggest number of virus cases in the world.

The country's Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in his daily update statement that 301 new virus-related deaths had been recorded. More than half of the deaths registered were in in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

North Korea's Kim sends aid to city locked down over virus

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the distribution of aid to the border city of Kaesong after the area was locked down last month to fight the virus.

Authorities raised the state of emergency to the maximum level for the city in July, saying they had discovered the country's first suspected virus case.

A train carrying goods arrived in the "totally blocked" city of Kaesong on Friday, the official KCNA news agency reported.

Trump extends economic relief for Americans

US President Donald Trump has signed executive orders deferring payroll taxes for some Americans and extending unemployment benefits after negotiations on a new coronavirus rescue package collapsed.

Trump accused Democrats of loading up their rescue bill with priorities unrelated to the coronavirus.

Trump said the payroll tax cut would apply to those earning less than $100,000 a year.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies