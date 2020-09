Fast News

The pandemic has killed over 982,700 people and infected over 32.1 million worldwide. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for September 24:

People wearing protective face masks walk near the Old Port (Vieux Port) in Marseille, France, September 17, 2020. (Reuters)

Thursday, September 24, 2020

Risk of 'twindemic' with flu, officials warn

A surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe risks becoming a deadly double epidemic of flu and coronavirus infections, EU health officials have warned as they urged Europeans and their governments not to let their guard down.

"It is abundantly clear that this crisis is not behind us. We are at a decisive moment," EU Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides told a media briefing on Thursday.

With winter approaching in the region, she warned of the risk of a potentially lethal "twindemic of Covid-19 and the flu" and urged governments to encourage people to get seasonal flu vaccines and adhere to social distancing measures to reduce transmission of the novel coronavirus.

"This might be our last chance to prevent a repeat of last spring," Kyriakides said.

Adults at high risk from flu are also most at risk from Covid-19. Research by scientists at Public Health England (PHE) released this week suggested the risk of death more than doubled for people who tested positive for both flu and Covid-19, compared to those with Covid-19 alone.

Dutch cases reach new daily high

The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands hit a daily record at 2,544, data released by health authorities showed.

Coronavirus infections in the country have reached record levels almost everyday since mid-September. The previous high of 2,357 was reported on Wednesday when the total number of reported cases passed 100,000.

The health authorities reported on Thursday 16 new deaths related to Covid-19, taking the death toll up to 6,312.

France reports over 1,000 people in ICU due to coronavirus

The French health ministry has reported that the number of people in intensive care due to the coronavirus jumped over 1,000 for the first time since June 8.

The ministry also said that the number of people with Covid-19 in hospital was up by 136 to 5,932 as of Thursday.

Indonesia sees another daily record of new cases

Indonesia has reported its biggest daily rise of coronavirus cases for a second consecutive day as new clusters appeared, though epidemiologists said its low testing rates could be masking far greater infection numbers.

Indonesia has for months been battling its first wave of infections and has struggled to stem a rise in transmission, with 262,022 confirmed cases in total and a death toll of 10,105 that is Southeast Asia's highest.

The peak comes after Indonesia reported several days of over 4,000 new cases, with Thursday's 4,634 the highest so far.

The capital Jakarta is seeing infections rise sharply, and its governor on Thursday extended restrictions until October 11 to try to take the pressure off of hospitals.

Finland health authorities warn of pandemic's escalation

Finland's Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has warned that the Covid-19 pandemic was expanding again more rapidly in the country, after several months of relative calm.

Nevertheless, Finland's 14-day cumulative number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants remained among the lowest in Europe at 15.5, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control data showed on Wednesday.

But Finnish authorities said it was "alarming" that the number of new cases over the latest two weeks until Sunday had doubled to 798 from 387 in the previous two weeks.

India reports 86,508 new cases

India has reported another 86,508 new coronavirus cases, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees little merit in imposing even short local lockdowns.

India now has confirmed more than 5.7 million cases, the second-most in the world. The Health Ministry also said on Thursday that 1,129 more people have died, for a total of 91,149.

India’s junior Railways Minister Suresh Angadi died on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he was admitted to a New Delhi hospital with Covid-19.

He was the first federal minister and the fourth Indian lawmaker to die from the disease.

Germany confirms 2,143 new cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 2,143 to 278,070, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 19 to 9,428, the tally showed.

Czech Republic reports 2,309 new cases in slight dip

The Czech Republic has recorded 2,309 new infections in its third-highest daily rise since the coronavirus pandemic began, but the figure was down slightly from 2,392 the previous day, health ministry data showed.

In the past two weeks, Czech infections have been rising at the second-fastest rate in Europe, for a tally of 55,464 cases since the first infections were detected in March.

Authorities have reinstated some measures to rein in the virus, such as mask-wearing and, from Thursday, stricter limits on opening hours for bars.

Israel tightens lockdown as infections rise

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet has decided to tighten Israel's coronavirus lockdown after he voiced alarm that a surge in infections was pushing the nation to "the edge of the abyss".

Israel went back into lockdown, its second during the pandemic, on September18.

But over the past week, the number of new cases has reached nearly 7,000 a day in a population of nine million, severely straining resources at some hospitals.

UK says less than 10,000 people contracting virus

The British government estimates less than 10,000 people a day are contracting Covid-19, less than during the pandemic's peak, even as numbers testing positive have risen to similar levels.

"(At the peak), we estimate through surveys that over 100,000 people a day were catching disease but we only found around 6,000 of them, and they tested positive. Now we estimate that it's under 10,000 people a day getting the disease. That's too high, but it's still much lower than in the peak," he health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.

Britain reported 6,178 new daily cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Hancock also said the proportion of people getting a so-called false positive test result is below 1 percent.

Britain finally launches virus app in England and Wales

The British government has finally launches its troubled smartphone app to help track the virus in England and Wales, four months behind schedule and with cases once again surging.

The revamped app, which had first been planned for late May, uses Bluetooth technology to alert users if they spend 15 minutes or more within two meters of another user who subsequently tests positive for Covid-19.

The tool, which will be available in numerous languages on Apple iPhones and various phone brands that use Android operating systems, offers other functionality including booking a test and checking into venues using QR codes.

It relies on software developed by US technology giants Apple and Google, and in a bid to assuage privacy concerns, holds all the data generated on people's phones and allows the information to be deleted easily.

The app is being released behind schedule following months of troubleshooting on the Isle of Wight, off the southern English coast, in an east London district, Newham, and among another set of volunteers.

The state-run National Health Service (NHS), which has developed the tool in-house, abandoned its initial effort to create a more centralised data collection system after it was beset by issues.

The embarrassing U-turn followed warnings from tech experts it would be less effective and that it should have switched to the Apple-Google software earlier.

Australia's Victoria state reports 12 new cases, 2 deaths

Australia's hot spot of Victoria state on Thursday reported two deaths and 12 new cases, compared with five deaths and 15 cases a day earlier.

Victoria, which is on an extended hard lockdown until Sunday, may consider easing some tough restrictions sooner than previously flagged after new infections continued a steady downward trend in recent days.

The two-week average of new infections in the city of Melbourne dropped below 27 on Thursday. If average cases remain below 50 by Sunday, some restrictions may be relaxed.

Trump may or may not approve stricter FDA rules for vaccine

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he may or may not approve potentially new, more stringent standards for an emergency authorisation of a vaccine by the US Food and Drug Administration, saying such a move would appear political.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday the FDA would issue the guidance to boost transparency and public trust as health experts have become increasingly concerned the Trump administration might be interfering in the approval process.

"That has to be approved by the White House. We may or may not approve it," Trump told a White House news conference.

"That sounds like a political move."

Brazil reports over 33,000 daily cases

Brazil recorded 33,281 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as well as 869 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has registered more than 4.6 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 138,977, according to ministry data.

Luxury Geneva hotels face 'life-threatening' corona crunch

Behind its deep-red awnings, Richemond's blinds have been closed since July, after the coronavirus pandemic left the usually bustling five-star Geneva hotel starved for high-paying customers.

Now, after a "catastrophic" summer, other luxury lodgings in the Swiss city – which boasts the highest hotel density in the world – are struggling to avoid the same fate.

"We are in a profession that is truly in intensive care, and the condition is life-threatening," a stoney-faced Thierry Lavalley, who heads the Geneva hotel association and runs the five-star Fairmont Grand Hotel, told AFP.

Before the pandemic hit, hotels in the city – a hub for diplomatic and international business activity – had been surfing on a wave of growth, with 3.2 million night stays annually for the past two years.

The sector was then struck by an "economic tsunami", Lavalley said.

Switzerland, which has counted 50,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 1,800 deaths, dodged strict confinement measures seen in neighbouring countries.

But travel restrictions, event cancellations and months-long closures of restaurants and museums have taken a serious toll.

By the end of July, Geneva hotels had booked just 693,000 night stays and they expect no more than 1.3 million by the end of the year.

That level was last seen in 1954 when the city counted half as many hotels as it does today.

Top advisor steps aside from FDA vaccine reviews over potential conflict

A physician who heads the influential US Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisory committee recused herself from the panel's review of vaccines because of her role overseeing a clinical trial for Moderna Inc's candidate.

Hana El Sahly, associate professor of virology and microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, last year became chairwoman of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee - the panel of outside experts that will make recommendations on whether coronavirus vaccines should be approved.

In July, however, El Sahly was named one of three lead investigators for Moderna's late-stage vaccine trial, creating a potential conflict of interest.

Moderna has said it could have enough data to show whether its vaccine is safe and effective as soon as November.

That timeline would make it one of the first drugmakers to seek US approval.

Israel's Netanyahu calls for tough lockdown as virus rages

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Wednesday announced plans for a strict, two-week nationwide lockdown in a bid to slow a raging coronavirus outbreak.

In a video statement, Netanyahu said there would be a “full lockdown” beginning Friday that would run through Oct. 10. He said the lockdown would continue for at least another two weeks, albeit “hopefully” with some restrictions eased.

“The goal is to reduce the rate of infection, and the goal is literally to save many lives in Israel,” he said, without elaborating on the new restrictions.

Netanyahu announced his plan after two days of heated discussions inside his coronavirus Cabinet.

The measures still require approval by the full Cabinet, Israeli media reported. Netanyahu and his rivals have been bitterly divided over imposing restrictions on public gatherings, particularly large demonstrations by Netanyahu opponents calling on him to resign.

The looming lockdown amounts to an admission of failure by a prime minister who just a few months ago had boasted about being a world leader in responding to the global pandemic.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies