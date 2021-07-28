Fast News

Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 196 million people and killed least 4.1 million around the world. Here are updates for July 28:

Commuters wearing protective masks amid the coronavirus disease outbreak make their way at Shinagawa station in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2021. (Reuters)

Wednesday, July 28:

Games host Tokyo records another infection peak

The city of Tokyo registered another peak in daily cases, the Kyodo news agency has reported, at more than 3,000.

Three prefectures around Tokyo are set to ask the government to call a state of emergency there, while the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said the Japanese public should be reassured by anti-virus measures taken by organisers.

Olympics organisers on Wednesday reported 16 new Games-related Covid-19 cases, bringing the disclosed total to 169.

Three regions near Tokyo to ask for state of emergency on Thursday - minister

Three prefectures around Japan's capital of Tokyo are set to ask the government to call a state of emergency there on Thursday, has said Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is spearheading efforts to battle the coronavirus.

Tokyo is under a state of emergency even as it hosts the Olympic Games, though curbs are slightly less restrictive in the surrounding prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama.

Nishimura also forecast that daily Covid-19 cases, already at a record high, would rise further in coming days as testing may have been delayed during last week's holidays.

Pakistan reports over 4,000 new cases, highest in 2 months



Pakistan has reported 4,119 new cases, the highest since May 19, as the Delta variant spreads across the country.

Pakistan has expedited its inoculation drive in recent weeks, with anyone aged 18 or over now eligible.

India reports 45 percent rise in cases compared to Tuesday

India's health ministry has reported 43,654 new cases, a day after it had reported 29,689, a record low since March 19. The country's total caseload now stands at 31.44 million infections, according to a Reuters tally.

The country recorded 640 new virus deaths.

CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US

People vaccinated against Covid-19 in high-risk parts of the United States should resume wearing masks indoors, the top health authority has said, a major reversal in guidance that underscored the country's struggle to suppress the Delta variant.

President Joe Biden said the announcement showed that America needs to "do better" on vaccinations, adding that a vaccine mandate for the country's more than two million federal workers was now "under consideration."

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky cited new data that shows rare breakthrough cases involving Delta have an increased risk of onward transmission.

As recently as last week, the CDC had defended its surprise decision in May that vaccinated people did not have to wear masks indoors in most circumstances.

In another setback, the White House also ordered all its staff to mask up again due to local transmission rates in Washington.

According to the latest CDC data, 63 percent of the country's more than 3,200 counties are experiencing substantial or high transmission.

Thailand reports daily record of 16,533 new cases

Thailand has reported a daily record of 16,533 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total accumulated cases to 543,361.

The country's Covid-19 task force also reported 133 new deaths, taking its total to 4,397 fatalities.

South Korea reports highest-ever daily case rise

South Korea has reported 1,896 new coronavirus cases, its highest-ever daily increase, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Sydney locked down for another month as rest of Australia opens

Australia's New South Wales state authorities have extended a Covid-19 lockdown in state capital Sydney for another month after weeks-long curbs failed to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta virus variant.

Lockdown rules were due to end on Friday but restrictions will now run until August 28, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

A total of 177 new locally acquired cases were detected in New South Wales, up from 172 a day earlier.

Of particular concern is the growing number of people moving around in the community who are positive with the Delta strain, that was first identified in India. Unless that number returns to near zero, tough restrictions would continue, authorities have said.

Around one in three new cases detected over the last several days have spent time in the community while infectious.

As Sydney braced for tougher restrictions for most of August, Victoria and South Australia states came out of lockdown restrictions on Wednesday after getting on top of virus outbreaks.

Brazil reports 1,333 deaths

Brazil has recorded 41,411 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, along with 1,333 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

The country has registered more than 19.7 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 551,835, according to ministry data.

