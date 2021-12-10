Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 268M people and killed over 5.3M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Chinese city of Kunming is hosting the UN Biodiversity Conference – known as COP15. (AFP Archive)

Friday, December 10, 2021

Curbs over Omicron threatens UN summit in China

A flagship UN conference in China next spring, where governments are set to ink a new global pact to protect nature, could be thwarted by stricter travel restrictions imposed to contain the Omicron coronavirus variant, environmentalists have warned.

About 195 countries are set to finalise an accord to safeguard plants, animals, and ecosystems – similar to the Paris climate agreement at the UN summit, known as COP15, scheduled for April 25-May 8 in the city of Kunming.

But the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 around the world could throw a spanner in the works of the talks, which have already been postponed three times due to the difficulties of meeting face to face during the pandemic.

The next round of in-person technical negotiations on the draft agreement and ways to put it into practice - planned for Geneva in January - was already delayed this month, possibly until March, because of Omicron concerns.

Australia to begin vaccinating children

Australia will begin administering Covid-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 from January 10, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said after the rollout cleared final regulatory hurdles.

Pfizer doses will be administered in the initial phase, while regulators assess the suitability of Moderna shots.

A decision is expected in the coming weeks.

The decision comes as Australia seeks to accelerate the rollout of booster shots after becoming one of the world's most-vaccinated countries against Covid-19, inoculating nearly 90 percent of its population above 16 with two doses.

Some 70 percent of children aged 12 to 15 have been fully vaccinated.

US regulators expand booster eligibility

US President Joe Biden has said the United States was making progress in the battle against Covid-19 and it was good news regulators had expanded eligibility for Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds.

Biden also said it was encouraging news that preliminary data shows three doses of Pfizer's vaccine offer protection against the Omicron variant.

"My message is very straightforward and simple. If you got vaccinated six months ago ... get your booster right away," he said.

Infections, deaths keep increasing in Brazil and Mexico

Mexico has reported 293 more confirmed deaths from Covid-19 and 3,180 new cases, bringing the country's official death toll since the pandemic began to 296,186 and the number of infections to 3,911,714.

Brazil saw 9,278 new cases of coronavirus and 206 new Covid-19 deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies