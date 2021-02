Fast News

The Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 103 million people around the world, with over 2.2 million fatalities. Here are developments for February 1:

People wait in line to be tested for Covid-19 at Royal Perth Hospital as authorities announced a snap five-day lockdown after a security guard at a quarantine hotel tested positive for Covid-19, Perth, Australia, January 31, 2021. (AFP)

Monday, February 1, 2021:

One Covid-19 case puts 2M Australians under lockdown

About 2 million Australians begun their first full day of a strict lockdown following the discovery of one case in the community in Perth, capital of Western Australia state, but no new cases have since been found.

Authorities ordered a five-day lockdown of Perth after a security guard at a hotel used to quarantine people returning from overseas was found to have contracted the virus.

The state government said 66 people have been deemed close contacts of the unidentified guard and none of those already tested were infected.

Tests on the rest of the close contacts were expected to be completed on Monday, McGowan said.

Australia has managed to largely contain its novel coronavirus epidemic, limiting cases to nearly 29,000 and deaths to 909, with the sort of decisive action seen in Perth, and tight border controls.

Britain raises order to 100M Valneva vaccine doses

The British government has ordered 40 million further doses of Valneva's vaccine candidate for 2022, bringing its total orders to 100 million, the French drugmaker said.

Britain could still order a further 90 million doses between 2023 and 2025, the company said.

The firm, which expects a read-out of its Phase I/II clinical trial within three months, said it had already started commercial production in Scotland.

The Scottish site is ready to supply the vaccine as soon as it is proven to be safe, and effective and has been approved by the British healthcare watchdog, the interim chair of government's vaccines task-force, Clive Dix, said in a statement.

Britain's trade minister said on Sunday she was confident the country's vaccination programme was secure following a row with the European Union about vaccine supplies after receiving guarantees from Brussels.

Valneva hopes its vaccine can start to be used in Britain between July and September, its chief executive was quoted as saying in January.

Number of people vaccinated tops 2M in Turkey

The number of people in Turkey who have received their first dose of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus crossed the 2 million mark, according to official figures.

In Turkey's mass vaccination campaign, under which health professionals are administering jabs of CoronaVac purchased from Chinese company SinoVac, immunization efforts are running smoothly.

According to data from the Turkish Health Ministry, over 2 million people to date in the country have been vaccinated.

Turkey began its mass vaccination campaign on January 14, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines, then moving on to older individuals.

Since last month Turkey has also been implementing curfew on nights and weekends to curb the spread of the virus.

French Finance Minister: new lockdown can only be last resort

A new lockdown to curb the Covid-19 virus in France can only be a last resort, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who added that the country's current curfew measures were delivering results in terms of trying to contain the virus.

Le Maire told RTL radio that France's current curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. cost the economy around 6 billion euros ($7.3 billion) a month whereas a full lockdown would cost it around 15 billion euros a month.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, which was approved by the European Commission last week, will start arriving in France next week at the latest, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said.

"From the end of this week, latest early next week, AstraZeneca vaccine doses will start arriving in France ...we will be able to start vaccinating (with it)," Beaune said on France Inter radio.

France decided against imposing a third nationwide coronavirus lockdown on Friday.

WHO team in China's Wuhan visits provincial CDC

A World Health Organization-led team investigating the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic visited the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in China's central region of Hubei, where the outbreak emerged in late 2019.

The group of independent experts spent about 4-1/2 hours on its longest site visit since completing two weeks of quarantine on Thursday, and did not speak to waiting journalists.

The WHO, which has sought to manage expectations for the mission, has said its members would be limited to visits organised by their Chinese hosts and have no contact with community members, because of health curbs.

The group has so far also visited hospitals where early cases were detected, markets, and an exhibition on the battle with the outbreak in the provincial capital of Wuhan.

Beijing has sought to cast doubt on the notion that the coronavirus originated in China, pointing to imported frozen food as a conduit.

That hypothesis figured again on Sunday in the Global Times tabloid run by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily.

On Sunday, the experts visited the Huanan seafood market linked to initial infections, and the Baishazhou wholesale food market, where a loudspeaker repeatedly announced that the sale of imported cold chain products was banned at the market.

Kazakhstan begins using Russian vaccine

Kazakhstan began its coronavirus vaccination campaign with top health officials receiving Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

The ministry said that the first delivery of 22,000 doses of Sputnik V had arrived and would be distributed across the country of around 18.5 million.

Deputy health minister Erlan Kiyasov said he didn't "feel any sort of discomfort" after the Monday morning injection, witnessed by a pack of journalists.

"If we can get more than 50 percent of the population to immunity, we can finally return to a normal society without restrictions, without lockd owns," he said.

Kiyasov and fellow deputy health minister Azhar Giniyat will receive follow-up shots of the vaccine in 21 days, the ministry said Sunday.

Vaccinations with Kazakhstan's national vaccine, known as QazCovid-in and currently in third stage trials, are expected to begin sometime in March.

Kazakhstan is the first country in former Soviet Central Asia to roll out Sputnik V.

Japan expected to extend state of emergency

Japan is expected to extend a state of emergency on Tuesday to fight the spread of Covid-19 for Tokyo and other areas, three sources with knowledge of the legal procedures said.

The government will decide on the extension after a meeting of its experts panel on Tuesday, with the emergency period in prefectures including the Tokyo area expected to run for another month, the sources said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to hold a news conference on Tuesday, one source told Reuters.

The government last month declared a one-month state of emergency, due to end on Sunday, for 11 areas, including Tokyo and its neighbouring prefectures, as part of measures to rein in the pandemic.

Suga has launched a raft of measures to contain a third wave of infections as his government remains determined that the Olympics go ahead as planned on July 23.

Pakistan receives 500,000 doses of Sinopharm's vaccine

Pakistan received its first batch of Covid-19 vaccine doses, 500,000 from China's Sinopharm, Health Adviser Faisal Sultan said in a statement released on Twitter.

"Thank God, the first batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived! Grateful to China and everyone who made this happen," he said. "I salute our frontline healthcare workers for their efforts and they'll be first to get vaccinated."

Pakistan is starting its vaccine drive this week.

Chicago mayor says schools safe to reopen

The mayor of Chicago has said the US city's public schools are "safe" and will reopen, despite teachers union calls for them to continue remote work due to the pandemic.

The state of Illinois, where Chicago is located, listed 2,428 new cases Sunday, officials said, with 40 deaths.

Chicago's public schools serve more than 355,000 students, the third-largest school district in the United States after New York and Los Angeles.

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) has clashed with the city's main teachers union, which has told members to continue remote work out of safety concerns during the pandemic.

The plan is also backed by health experts, including top government scientist Anthony Fauci.

CPS chief Janice Jackson warned Sunday that without an agreement, access to the remote-learning programs would be cut off after Monday.

The union has threatened to strike if the district locks teachers out of the programs.

Reopening schools has been a source of major debate in the United States, by far the hardest-hit country by the pandemic with 26,180,411 cases and 441,302 deaths.

Richmond pauses men's hoops for 3rd time

Richmond is pausing all men’s basketball activities in response to the results of Sunday’s Covid-19 testing and contact tracing in the Spiders’ program.

The decision comes two days after No. 22 Saint Louis, which had traveled to Richmond for a Friday night game against the Spiders, instead opted to return home without elaboration, but without playing because of concerns raised by its medical staff.

The Spiders (10-4, 4-2 Atlantic 10) have now paused three times for Covid-related concerns. They paused for Covid reasons in early December, missing approximately a week of basketball activity.

They experienced a two-week virus pause in mid-January.

Richmond says it's Tuesday night game against George Moason has been postponed and no decisions have been made related to future games for the Spiders.

The school says it continues to follow the guidance of University health officials and the protocols as set by the Virginia Department of Health.

AstraZeneca to supply 9 million more vaccine doses – EU

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has agreed to supply 9 million additional doses of its coronavirus vaccine to the European Union during the first quarter, the bloc's executive arm said.

The new target of 40 million doses by the end of March is still only half what the British-Swedish company had originally aimed for before it announced a shortfall due to production problems, triggering a spat between AstraZeneca and the EU last week.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after a call with seven vaccine makers that AstraZeneca will also begin deliveries one week sooner than scheduled and expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe.

“Step forward on vaccines,” tweeted Von der Leyen, who has come under intense pressure over the European Commission's handling of the vaccine orders in recent days.

The EU is far behind Britain and the United States in getting its population of 450 million vaccinated against the virus. The slow rollout has been blamed on a range of national problems as well as slower authorisation of the vaccines and an initial shortage of supply.

Israel extends lockdown for five more days

The Israeli Cabinet has voted to extend a nationwide lockdown for at least five more days as it struggles to bring a raging coronavirus outbreak under control.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that the restrictions, which have forced nonessential businesses and most schools to remain closed for the past month, will remain in effect until at least Friday. A ban on nearly all incoming and outgoing flights will remain in effect for another week.

The Cabinet is to meet on Wednesday to decide whether to extend the restrictions even longer.

China sees new cases fall in three-week low

China has reported the lowest daily increase in new Covid-19 cases in more than three weeks, official data showed, reversing a sharp uptick a day earlier, amid efforts to contain the disease ahead of a major holiday break.

New confirmed reported cases more than halved to 42, the National Health Commission said in a statement, down from 92 a day earlier and marking the lowest one-day increase since 33 reported on January 8.

Of the 33 new locally transmitted infections, northeastern Heilongjiang reported 22 new cases while new patients reported in neighbouring Jilin province fell to 10 from 63 a day earlier. The remaining nine cases were imported infections involving travellers arriving from overseas.

Ghana aims to get 17.6 million doses of vaccine by June

Ghana plans to procure 17.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine by the end of June with the first doses arriving in March, President Nana Akufo-Addo said.

Like other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, Ghana is battling a second wave of the novel coronavirus. Its daily infection rate is rising and is close to record levels, data compiled by Reuters shows. So far it has recorded over 63,000 cases and 416 deaths.

"Our aim is to vaccinate the entire population, with an initial target of twenty million people," Akufo-Addo said in a speech to the West African nation of around 30 million.

He did not say which vaccines they planned to acquire.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies