Coronavirus has infected over 2.4 million people and killed nearly 165,000 globally. Here are the updates for April 20:

Handout picture released by Peru's Ministry of Health showing 90 year-old Valerio Santa Cruz, moments before being discharged from the Dos de Mayo State Hospital in Lima on April 15, 2020. (AFP)

Monday, April 20:

100,000 coronavirus infections in Latin America - AFP tally

The number of coronavirus infections across Latin America surpassed 100,000 on Sunday with nearly 5,000 deaths, according to an AFP tally based on official figures reported by individual countries.

Brazil, with a population of 210 million, has the most cases — 38,654 infections and 2,462 deaths — although experts believe the number of infections to be far greater, given relatively little testing.

Based on official figures, Latin America as a whole had 100,952 cases on Sunday, with 4,924 deaths.

Trump says getting close to a deal with Democrats

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Republicans were "close" to getting a deal with Democrats on another legislative package to help alleviate economic damage done by the coronavirus pandemic.

At a White House briefing, the president suggested there could be a resolution by Monday.

Mexico's records 686 deaths so far

Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Sunday that Mexico has registered a total of 8,261 confirmed coronavirus cases and 686 deaths.

That is up from 7,497 cases and 650 deaths as of Saturday.

Honduras extends curfew by one week

The government of Honduras on Sunday extended a curfew through April 26 in an effort to contain the coronavirus which has infected 472 people and killed 46 in the impoverished Central American country.

"In order to better control the spread of Covid-19, we decided to extend the current total curfew from Sunday (April) 19 at 3:00 pm, until Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 3:00 pm," said the spokesman for the Honduran security ministry, Jair Meza.

Coronavirus cases in Peru top 15,000

Peru reported over 15,000 cases of coronavirus on Sunday, the second-highest tally in Latin America, as the disease continues to ravage the economy of the world's No. 2 copper producer.

The crisis has paralyzed Peru and left millions without jobs.

Peru recorded its first coronavirus case on March 6 and took 25 days to reach 1,000 cases. It took only 14 more days to reach 10,000 cases on April 14, according to a Reuters tally.

Peru has reported a total of 15,628 cases and 400 deaths, the health ministry said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies